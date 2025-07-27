Who Are Akshay Bhatia’s Sponsors? Brand Endorsement Deals of PGA Tour Golfer Revealed

At just 23, Akshay Bhatia has already crafted a golfing journey that reads like a seasoned veteran’s highlight reel. Bhatia made his PGA Tour debut at the mere age of 17, and since then, he has claimed two PGA Tour victories. First at the Barracuda Championship in 2023 and then at the Valero Texas Open in 2024. Dominating the Junior Presidents Cup and Youth Olympic Games, and claiming wins on both the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour, all before turning 22, speaks volumes about his potential. It’s no surprise brands have taken notice. Let’s take a deeper look into the sponsors fueling his red-hot run.

It’s not just Bhatia’s resume that is stellar; his bank account has reflected his rapid rise as well. He already has $11.4 million in his PGA Tour earnings, and he is just setting out with a vast career still left. Estimates place his net worth at around $2 million as of July 2025. However, this figure is not only due to his career earnings. Brand deals have played a big role as well. Ranging from golf equipment and apparel to motor corps and even Mastercard, Bhatia knows a thing about brand deals!

One of his most recent sponsorships includes TravisMathew. He joined them ahead of the 2025 season after a career-defining season the previous year. The rising PGA Tour star debuted the Californian brand’s apparel at the Sentry in Hawaii. He sported pieces like the TravisMathew The Ringer 2 shoe. The youthful and performance-driven characteristic style of TravisMathew aligns with young players like Bhatia. Their risk-taking nature and spectacular shot-shaping fall perfectly in line with brands like TravisMathew. “The ideals and the style TravisMathew embodies fit right in with me, my personality, and my motivations,” he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TravisMathew (@travismathew) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

On the equipment side, Bhatia is firmly aligned with Callaway Golf, using a full bag of Callaway gear—from driver to ball. The partnership that began in 2019 underlines his trust in the brand’s innovation and performance, helping him deliver consistently strong results across multiple events. In both of his PGA Tour wins, Bhatia’s Callaway setup played a critical role in his on-course success. Coming into the 2025 season, Bhatia has switched from the Callaway Rogue ST Max driver to the new Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond driver.

“I’m joining Callaway because the performance from the equipment is amazing; it’s better than what I could have ever imagined,” Bhatia said at the time of signing the multiyear deal. “Working with the Tour team and learning about all of the technology that goes into their products has been a lot of fun for me, and the equipment gives me a lot of confidence as I start my professional career.” Even Callaway was thrilled to have him on board.

“Akshay is one of the most prolific amateurs the golf world has seen in a long time, and we’re thrilled to have him join our professional tour staff,” said Tim Reed, Callaway’s SVP of global sports marketing. “He has all the tools to compete at a high level, he’s mature beyond his years, and we’re confident that he is going to have a lot of success using our equipment.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Outside the greens, Akshay Bhatia boasts an impressive list of brand endorsements that extend beyond traditional golf. Equipment and apparel are just a part of the wide spectrum of deals he has in his bag.

Akshay Bhatia’s brand endorsement outside of golf

Ahead of the 2025 Masters Tournament, Bhatia added Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, to his growing list of sponsors. Facilitated by SPORTFIVE, Hero’s three-year deal underlines the values they reflect. Bhatia’s ambition and excellence on the global stage place him as the perfect brand ambassador for the motor corp that aligns with performance and strength. Bhatia debuted the Hero logo on the courses of Augusta earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bhatia entered the commercial spotlight as a Mastercard ambassador at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. “It’s the first time I’ve really had a partner like this where I see my face on some of the grandstands. So I’m really excited for the relationship that we will build,” Bhatia shared his surreal experience, sporting the Mastercard deal.

Akshay Bhatia’s growing roster of brand endorsements brings to light the influence he really has, despite him probably not making it to the Ryder Cup this year.