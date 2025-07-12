Who Are Andrea Lee’s Parents? Family Life of LPGA Star Revealed

She waited three years for her first LPGA win, and when it came, Andrea Lee made it count. Turning pro in 2019 after a standout amateur career and a stellar run at Stanford, Lee was always seen as one to watch. But it was her breakthrough victory at the AmazingCre Portland Classic in 2022 that turned potential into proof.

Since then, she’s only grown more consistent with four top-10 finishes already this year, Lee is quickly shaping into one of the LPGA Tour’s most dependable names. Sure, the hard work on the course was all hers. But off the course, her parents were her biggest support. They kept her grounded and ready for every next step.

Andrea Lee was raised in Hermosa Beach, California, but her story is deeply connected to her parents, James and Sunny Lee, who both moved to the U.S. from South Korea as children. Her father, James, arrived in Los Angeles in 1977 at the age of nine, settling in the Pico-Union district with his mother, who opened a liquor store.

Among the people who quietly shaped Andrea’s journey was her grandfather, Min Lee. Though she didn’t know him closely as an adult, his belief in her left a lasting mark. When she won her first LPGA Tour title at the 2022 Portland Classic, she dedicated it to him, saying he “always called me a champion and he always believed in me.” For Andrea, his support was never loud, but it stayed with her when it mattered most.

For Andrea, childhood meant weekends on the golf course with her dad. It was James who first introduced her to golf at age five, and ten years later, he was by her side as her caddie when she made the cut at the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open, at just 15. That early belief in her talent, coupled with countless hours of quiet dedication, helped shape Andrea’s calm, focused presence on the course.

In interviews, James often spoke not just of her skills, but of how golf helped build Andrea’s character her integrity, composure, and ability to perform under pressure. “I believe, the talent as well. Not to be biased, because I’m her dad, but she has the showmanship; she performs. She plays better when others are more nervous.” James always saw something different in Andrea. It wasn’t just that she could hit great shots; it was the way she handled pressure. While other kids got nervous, Andrea locked in. She had this calm confidence that made her play even better when the stakes were high. To him, that wasn’t just talent; that was someone meant to perform.

And while James was often the one out front, cheering her on at tournaments, Sunny played just as important a role in the background.

Andrea’s mom, Sunny Lee, has her own story that started long before golf. She moved to the U.S. from Seoul when she was nine, after her dad retired from his post at the Korean Embassy in Washington, D.C. The family settled in Gardena, California, where her mom worked as a seamstress. It was a big change, but like a lot of immigrant families, they figured it out. That quiet strength and no-drama attitude became a big part of how Sunny supported Andrea as she chased her goals.

As Andrea moved deeper into her pro career, support came not just from home but also from inside the ropes.

The Caddie Behind Her Success

That’s where Drew Ernst stepped in. A former Division I golfer at Coastal Carolina, Drew brought more than just yardages and club advice; he brought calm, focus, and a player’s mindset. Since teaming up with Andrea, their partnership has clicked in all the right ways. With Drew on the bag, she posted top-15 finishes at both the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open and the Amundi Evian Championship, then went on to claim her first LPGA Tour win at the Portland Classic that same year.

Their momentum carried into 2023, with strong finishes at major events like the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach and a top-10 at the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open. She even opened the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath, sitting near the top of the leaderboard. Drew has been more than just a caddie; he’s been a key part of her rhythm and rise on tour.

She is currently tied for fourth after Round 2, and with her momentum, she has a real shot at securing the second major victory of her career as the weekend unfolds.