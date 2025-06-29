Who are Andrew Putnam’s Parents? PGA Tour Pro’s Support System Explored

Let’s be honest – when you watch PGA Tour golf, you assume these guys just have “it,” right? That special something most of us will never possess. Well, Andrew Putnam’s journey is about to flip that thinking upside down. Sure, talent matters, but what’s really driving his consistent success on tour has nothing to do with natural ability. The secret weapon? Two parents who understood that character beats talent every single time.

Dan Putnam and Karin Putnam joined a small golf club in Tacoma, Washington, more than two decades ago. They viewed it as nothing more than a Sunday afternoon pastime. Neither parent could have predicted that this casual decision would launch two successful careers on the PGA Tour. Their approach differed from typical golf families – Dan didn’t even take up the game until his early thirties.

The Putnams weren’t a traditional golf family at all. “My wife and I raised four boys, and with the exception of one stray rock that I’m pretty sure was an accident, they never drew blood,” Daniel Putnam recalls with characteristic humor. Resources were modest – Joel, the oldest, and Michael even split a starter set, with Joel getting the odd-numbered clubs and Michael the even-numbered ones.

Despite humble beginnings, Dan and Karin created an environment that naturally nurtured talent. They started Andrew at the Fircrest Golf Club, where the family held membership. “They always had a really great junior golf program running out of Fircrest, so that’s how we got involved,” Andrew explained. “We did the four-holer, five-holer, nine-holer type of thing — and that’s just kind of how we got our start, playing with our dad.”

via Imago Image Credits: @ta_wny/Instagram

The Putnam household emphasized strong Christian values and character development above all else. Andrew grew up with “great role models in his parents and grandparents,” as he later reflected. He admits he was “born on second base,” meaning he understood what it meant to live for Christ due to his upbringing. This foundation proved crucial when golf challenges emerged.

Their support extended beyond course memberships. During Andrew’s 2020 Masters appearance, Dan served as his swing instructor while being present for this milestone moment. Meanwhile, Andrew’s wife, Tawny, gave her spectator pass to Karin, ensuring both parents witnessed their son’s major championship debut. Dan’s reaction revealed everything: he “has been more in awe than I am,” Andrew noted, adding “he’s had two PGA Tour golfers as kids… and finally one of us got here for the old guy.”

The family’s patient approach proved essential during setbacks. Andrew Putnam’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring, particularly after he lost his PGA Tour card following his 2014-15 rookie season. Still, Putnam stayed patient and rebuilt his game, demonstrating the resilience that his parents had instilled in him.

Andrew Putnam’s Current Performance: Family Values Translate to Tour Success

These family foundations now fuel Andrew’s consistent performance on the PGA Tour. In 2024, he made 16 of 23 cuts with two top-10 finishes. His approach emphasizes accuracy over distance, ranking 30th in driving accuracy while 184th in distance. This reflects the methodical, patient approach his parents taught him.

Fellow tour player Sahith Theegala calls Putnam “one of the nicest guys on tour,” praising his even-keeled demeanor. However, Theegala notes he’s “a killer” whose “iron game is absurd.” This combination of character and competitiveness can be directly attributed to Dan and Karin’s influence.

Today, Andrew continues this family legacy with his own children, proving that the strongest golf foundations aren’t built on driving ranges – they’re built at home.