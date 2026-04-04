Who Are Asterisk Talley’s Parents, James & Brandii Talley? Career, Personal Life & More About Amateur Golf Prodigy

Asterisk Talley is one of the top-ranked junior golfers in the world. Playing some incredible golf, she has taken the center stage at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Going into the final round of the tournament, Talley has clinched a one-shot lead. And this is not the first time that Talley has performed well on the big stage. Now, as she is seeking her first major amateur championship at Augusta, curiosity about her parents has been growing significantly.

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Who Are Asterisk Talley’s Parents?

Asterisk Talley was born to Brandii and James Talley. Her mother, Brandii, is of Greek descent and has often accompanied the golfer to her tournaments. She has proved to be a constant supporter of her daughter.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old got her golf genes from her father, James Talley. James is an ardent golfer, and he was the one who introduced the sport to his daughter. After picking Asterisk from daycare, James used to take her to the Pheasant Run Golf Club in Chowchilla.

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“She started doing it just to be with her dad,” Asterisk’s grandmother, Linda Doumas said. “Because her dad worked nights, he’d pick her up from daycare when he got off work at about 3 p.m., and they’d just go out and mess around, and that’s how she got started. She does something every day with her dad.”

At the moment, Asterisk and her family reside in Chowchilla.

All about Asterisk Talley’s personal life and career in golf

Talley was born in Fresno, California, but she was brought up in California by Brandii and James. She did her schooling at Chowchilla Union High School in California. Talley’s mother is Greek, and so she was named Asterisk. In Greek, Asterisk means “little star”.

USA Today via Reuters May 31, 2024; Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA; Asterisk Talley (USA) lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Talley started rising in the sport from a very young age. She became a three-time junior All-American, showing early dominance in junior golf. Following that, at just 13 years of age back in 2022, she reached the Round of 16 in the U.S. Girls’ Junior. The very next year, she won the Rolex Girls Junior Championship, a major event on the American Junior Golf Association circuit.

2024 turned out to be her breakout season. That year, Talley made history as the first player to reach 3 USGA championship finals in the same year and became the breakout female amateur of 2024. Adding to that, she also won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball with Sarah Lim.

She also won the Annika Invitational last year by 5 strokes. Talley finished runner-up at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Asterisk made history by eagling the par-4 first hole, a first-ever in the tournament.

In 2026, she made the headlines by winning the Fortinet Girls Invitational and Junior Invitational.