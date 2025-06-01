Four years ago, Ben Griffin walked away from golf because his career was going nowhere, and fast forward to 2025, he cashed a $1.71 million check on a Sunday. With a final-round 71 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Griffin earned his first solo title on the PGA Tour and his second win of the season. While his return to golf is a remarkable second-chance story that is inspiring others, no scriptwriter could have possibly created this scenario.

Griffin, currently 29 years old, is an alumnus of the University of North Carolina and turned professional in 2018. With a win on PGA Tour Canada the same year, Griffin had a successful campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour that earned him his PGA Tour card for the 2022-2023 season. He has had 6 top-ten finishes in the 2025 season, with his best finish at a major at the 2025 PGA Championship, where he was tied for 8th. With his latest win making his PGA Tour career earnings go close to $12 million, the world No. 24 is also sponsored by several brands on the course.

Whose equipment does Ben Griffin endorse on the course?

If anyone told you that a PGA Tour player won with a Maxfli golf ball in 2025, you would never believe it. Even we did not, until we fact-checked. That’s right, Ben Griffin is an ambassador for the brand, and he plays with the Maxfli Tour X golf ball. While an unusual choice, he has a personal connection with the brand, as he recalls his grandfather’s fondness for Maxfli and decided to partner with them from May 2024. This partnership not only highlights Griffin’s competitive spirit and dedication to the game but also Maxfli’s commitment to excellence and innovation in golf. It looks like the two have something in common — making a comeback. But you would be surprised to know that he is not the only tour pro endorsing Maxfli. Lexi Thompson, too, has been endorsing the brand since 2024.

The UNC alumnus also has an eclectic bag setup, which most Tour players would never consider. But hell, he walked away with two trophies with a PING driver, TaylorMade woods, Mizuno irons, and a Scotty Cameron putter. He endorses Golf Pride grips on all his clubs and has been partnered with UST Mamiya since 2022 for his custom shafts on his wedges and irons.

Ben Griffin has a sponsor with a connection to his past

When Griffin left the sport in 2021, he went on to pursue a desk job and worked as a loan officer for a mortgage group for four months. So this only adds more weight to his partnership with Helport AI. The brand serves insurance providers, offering AI-driven tools to optimize and enhance customer interactions, and understands the value of precision and performance, something that Ben Griffin also reflects in his 2025 season on course. He also endorses Lord Abbett, which is an investment management firm, and has a personal connection with one of the company’s partners, Doug Sieg, who has supported him on his golf journey.

This season has been a standout for Ben Griffin, highlighted by his first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He has been endorsing Prometric since early this May, and his consistency and high-level performance are in line with Prometric’s commitment to global skill development and excellence. Under the agreement, he began wearing the Prometric logo on the right chest of his apparel at the PGA Championship.

Griffin’s other sponsors

For his apparel, he’s sponsored by Holderness Bourne, a golf apparel brand that’s based out of New York, and he’s often seen sporting their pullovers and polos on his Instagram. Fury Athletix, a performance headwear brand that designs hats for sports even beyond golf, is sported by Griffin on the course, and to match that, he endorses the Uswing Mojing, a premium eyewear brand. Phil Mickelson has also been spotted endorsing the brand, and so has Rose Zhang on the LPGA Tour. To complete this head-to-toe look, Griffin picked the FootJoy Premiere shoes, a brand known for ages and commonly endorsed by many on tour.

The long list isn’t over yet. Ben Griffin is also seen sporting the logo of CapTech on his collar, which is a digital tech services agency and is also the official partner of the PGA Tour and the PGA Championship. As the sport is continuously evolving, top professionals like Griffin use technology constantly to address challenges in their games and harness the power of data to reassess their approach. World Wide Technology, another global technology solutions provider, has been partnered with Griffin since 2023, and the logo is evident as he sports it on his cap along with Mizuno’s on the side. While his endorsements are a reflection of his success so far, what’s next for him?

What could Ben Griffin’s future be like?

His first win came just a few weeks after his first win alongside Andrew Novak at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. And last season, he made 479 birdies and 19 eagles, the most of anyone on Tour in 2024. While his journey is nothing short of remarkable, his recent finishes have solidified his position among the top golfers in the world. With the Memorial Tournament underway, Ben Griffin sits just one shot behind Scottie Scheffler and will play alongside the World No. 1 in their final round pairing on Sunday, June 1. If he wins, this will be his third in six starts, and it will add to his rapid ascent into the game’s upper echelon.

His consistent play and strong finishes in the past have only laid a strong foundation for him to keep rising up in the world rankings. He is now aiming for the Ryder Cup too, and wishes to be a “stone cold killer” to help the US bring trophy home.

With an endless list of sponsors, Griffin continues to build on his success, and his story serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating that perseverance and dedication can lead to remarkable achievements.