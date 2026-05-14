Who are Collin Morikawa’s Parents? Meet Debbie Morikawa and Blaine Morikawa

Collin Morikawa has not played since the Cadillac Championship, recently withdrawing from the Truist Championship to cautiously manage reported back discomfort. While the two-time major winner rests ahead of the PGA Championship, it is the perfect time to meet his biggest support system: the parents who convinced a junior golf camp to let a five-year-old kid play, Debbie and Blaine Morikawa.

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Who are Collin Morikawa’s parents?

First up, the numbers: Collin was born February 6, 1997, in Los Angeles, and his parents have been the silent engine behind his entire career. His dad, Blaine Morikawa, was born in Hawaii on October 9, 1959. Japanese-American, proud of his roots. His mom, Debbie Morikawa, is a Chinese-American from California who went to USC.

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Imago PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Collin Morikawa of the United States reacts to winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 15, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 15 PGA, Golf Herren AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602152474

Together, they run a commercial laundry business in LA, delivering linens, towels, and tablecloths to restaurants. Nothing glamorous. Just honest work. They passed that work ethic straight to Collin and his younger brother Garrett, who’s more into soccer than golf. The family wasn’t rolling in cash, but Collin says, “We never had to think about money growing up… I was very lucky to have parents who were able to afford stuff like that.” Not rich. Just comfortable enough to chase a dream.

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When and where did Debbie and Blaine Morikawa meet?

Here’s the thing: neither Debbie nor Blaine has ever done a deep-dive interview about their meet-cute. The specifics are locked in a vault somewhere. No “we locked eyes at a USC vs. Hawaii football game” story. No cheesy “he asked for her number at a coffee shop” tale.

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What we do know is that their bond is built on something deeper than a first-date story. One source describes their relationship as “principle over personality.” They run a business together, raise two kids, and show up to every junior tournament. And when Collin was struggling with his back this spring? They were there. Whatever their origin story is, it clearly worked. Some things don’t need a Hollywood script.

What is the ethnicity of Collin Morikawa’s parents?

This is where the Morikawa story gets really interesting. Blaine Morikawa is Japanese-American, born in Hawaii. His grandparents moved there from Japan decades ago. Collin’s connection to Japan runs deep; he once visited the country for the Zozo Championship and said, “There was an instant connection… I felt that this is where my heritage and my life has started.”

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Debbie Morikawa is Chinese-American, born in California with roots tracing back to Hong Kong.

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Collin put it perfectly in a Sky Sports column, “My dad is a Japanese-American from Hawaii, and my mom is a Chinese-American from California. Fans there could still see that they are similar to me, and there’s a sense of pride in that. They can see that someone like them has been able to succeed out here on the PGA Tour.” Half Japanese, half Chinese, and 100% American. That’s Collin’s mix.

Inside Collin Morikawa’s relationship with his parents

Collin doesn’t hide how he feels about his parents. He’s been open about it for years.

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In a PGA Tour first-person diary, he wrote, “My parents, Blaine and Debbie, have given me everything I’ve ever wanted, and I couldn’t have been more fortunate to grow up in a family like that. I’ve been very lucky and blessed to have that in my life.”

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And the values they drilled into him? Respect. “They really want me to be respectful to anyone,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re with or who you’re around.” That’s not golf advice. That’s life advice.

So what’s on deck for the 29-year-old? The 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia, running May 11-17. He’s in the field and should be rested after skipping the Truist. After that, he’s committed to the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto from June 11-14. The back is the biggest question mark. If he’s healthy, watch out. If not, he might have to shut it down again. But knowing Morikawa and the family that raised him, he’ll figure it out.