Who Are Daniel Berger’s Parents? Meet His Support Pillars, Jay and Nadia Berger

Daniel Berger’s rise on the PGA Tour highlights his talent, discipline, and competitive mindset. Since turning pro in 2013, the American professional has won 4 PGA Tour events. Even at the ongoing 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, he is in strong contention to win the event. At the midway, he is leading the scoreboard with a score of 13-under par 131, which has helped him already jump 40 spots on the FedEx Cup rankings.

Thanks to his rise in the golf world, the 4x PGA Tour winner accumulated $29,935,475 in official money. While he turned professional in 2013, the story of his success began much earlier. It is the one shaped by his parents.

Who are Daniel Berger’s parents?

Daniel Berger’s parents are Jay Berger and Nadia Berger. They raised him in a sports-oriented Jewish family in Florida. This is the core influence behind his path to professional golf.

His father, Jay Berger, was born on November 26, 1966. Jay was born and raised in Fort Dix, New Jersey, and went on to become a professional tennis player. His peak ranking came in 1990, when he reached the World No. 7 spot. This came right after his three ATP singles titles and one doubles title. Because of his influence, Daniel Berger liked tennis a lot as a child but ultimately decided to lean towards golf.

After seeing glory as a tennis player, Jay Berger decided to coach at the University of Miami. During his time as the coach there, he earned the title of the Big East Coach of the Year 2000-2001.

Besides that, he also served as USTA Head of Men’s Tennis until 2017 and coached U.S. Olympic teams in 2012 and 2016. After his time as a coach, he has been the Director of Athletics at The Club at Ibis in West Palm Beach, Florida, since 2021.

Daniel Berger’s mother, on the other hand, keeps a low profile. There’s not much public information available about Nadia Berger. However, it is known that she is a supportive parent and even comes to see her son play many times. In fact, both of Daniel Berger’s parents play a very influential and supportive role in his golf career.

Family’s influence on Daniel Berger

The American professional has two brothers and a sister. Jonathan and Noah are his brothers, while his sister’s name is Alexandra. It is believed that his paternal grandmother, Roslyn “Cookie” Swift Berger, who was a top amateur golfer, is the reason behind his passion for golf. She was even inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.

Both his parents are also very supportive of his game and career. Jay has embraced his role in supporting his son.

“Wherever I go now, I am known as Daniel Berger’s father,” he says. “All of the questions go there—not about me, not about anything else, but about how Daniel is doing,” he said.

Jay is happy with that. He says that it is fun and has even helped him stay connected to a lot of people.

The same goes for his mother, who is happy that he switched to golf. That’s because when he used to play tennis, he didn’t practice enough. But after taking up golf, he practiced every day.

“He wants to think, breathe, and eat golf,” Nadia Berger said at the 2015 Honda Classic, when she, along with 8 other family members, was at the Champion Course to see Daniel Berger play.

Daniel Berger’s family even supported him when he decided not to play high school golf at Dwyer for a while. His mom said that he had talked with many people to know the pros and cons of his decision. Thus, she and all the other family members supported the decision.

Daniel Berger’s journey in golf also reflects the strong support system surrounding him. That steady encouragement, combined with the athletic legacy running in his family, played a significant role in shaping the PGA Tour star he is today.