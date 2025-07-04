Who Are Doug Ghim’s Sponsors? From Hat to Shoes, PGA Tour Pro’s Endorsements Revealed

Doug Ghim might not be the flashiest name on the PGA Tour, but his consistency and sharp ball-striking have quietly earned him a spot among the most reliable performers. Since turning pro in 2018 after a standout amateur career, the former University of Texas star has built a strong presence on Tour and caught the attention of a few key sponsors along the way. Though the breakthrough win hasn’t come yet, the sponsors betting on Ghim clearly believe it’s only a matter of time.

He’s a brand ambassador for Titleist, and his whole setup reflects that. From driver to irons to the Pro V1x ball, Ghim sticks with a full Titleist bag. He even rolls a Scotty Cameron putter, part of the same family. It’s a solid, trusted setup, and being officially linked to Titleist shows they believe in his game long-term. His long-standing preference for Titleist gear, combined with his consistent play and standout amateur record, including Low Amateur honors at the 2018 Masters, helped lay the groundwork for this partnership.

On the style side, Nike Golf has him covered from head to toe. Whether it’s his shirts, shoes, or on-course fits, Ghim keeps it sharp and sporty with Nike. It’s a good match, clean look, reliable gear, and a little bit of flash when needed. His steady rise on Tour, polished image, and strong college reputation at the University of Texas made him an easy fit for Nike’s roster of up-and-coming athletes.

Away from the fairways, MGM Resorts rounds out its sponsor lineup. Based in Las Vegas, MGM’s home turf, Ghim’s professional profile and connection to the region likely helped spark the relationship. With these brands in his corner, he’s built a nice foundation. And if his game keeps trending up, don’t be surprised if more big names come calling.

How did Doug Ghim’s golf career start?

Doug Ghim didn’t grow up with country club privileges or a swing coach on speed dial. His golf journey started in his Chicago backyard, where his dad, Jeff, set up DIY practice stations and coached him using YouTube videos. Jeff was an architect, not a golf pro, but he pushed Doug hard. It wasn’t always fun, but it built the discipline and focus that still show in his game today.

His talent took him to the University of Texas, one of the top college golf programs in the country. Ghim made the most of it, winning tournaments, earning First-Team All-American honors, and capping off his college run by winning the Ben Hogan Award in 2018. That same year, he made a splash at Augusta by finishing as Low Amateur at the Masters, where he made three eagles and walked away with the Silver Cup. Instead of jumping straight to the pros, Ghim stuck to his word and finished his degree in government. He only turned pro after graduating.

