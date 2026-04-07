Who Are Jon Rahm’s Parents? Meet His Father Edorta Rahm And Mother Angela Rodriguez

Jon Rahm is a world-famous golfer and a two-time major champion. He won the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2023 Masters. While he is known for being very competitive on the golf course, his journey started in a small town in Spain called Barrika. His parents, Edorta Rahm and Angela Rodriguez, gave him the support and discipline he needed to become a star.

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Who is Jon Rahm’s Father, Edorta Rahm?

Edorta Rahm is a businessman who worked in the gasoline industry in Spain. He has always loved exciting sports like rock climbing, skiing, and hiking in the mountains. This adventurous spirit is likely where Jon got his “never give up” attitude. Edorta was the first to get Jon into golf. He used to drop Jon off at a golf club an hour away from their home and let him practice for many hours while he played with friends.

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Who is Jon Rahm’s Mother, Angela Rodriguez?

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Angela Rodriguez worked as a midwife, which is someone who helps babies be born. In the Rahm family, she was the person Jon and his brother went to when they needed to talk about their feelings. While his father pushed him to be competitive, his mother provided the emotional support he needed to stay calm under pressure.

Angela also played a big part in Jon’s golf training. She was taking golf lessons herself and asked her teacher to watch Jon play. The teacher was so impressed with the 13-year-old Jon that he agreed to coach him for several years. During the summers, Angela and Edorta would rent a house right next to a golf course. This allowed Jon to practice from early in the morning until late at night.

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What is Jon Rahm’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Both of Jon Rahm’s parents are from Spain. They belong to a specific group of people called the Basque people. This group lives in Northern Spain and has its own unique culture and traditions. Jon is very proud of his Basque roots.

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He often supports his local soccer team, Athletic Club Bilbao, which uses only players from the same region. This strong connection to his home has stayed with Jon even as he travels all over the world to play golf.

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Inside Jon Rahm’s relationship with his parents

Jon Rahm is still very close to his parents. Even though he now lives in America with his own wife and children, he goes back to Spain to visit his parents as often as possible. He usually goes home for Christmas every year. His parents taught him that hard work and being a good person are the most important things in life.

They are his biggest fans and travel to many of his games to cheer him on. Whether he is playing in a big tournament in the U.S. or in a game in Spain, Edorta and Angela are usually there to watch him. Edorta has said that he is amazed at how much Jon has grown up and how well he takes care of his own family now. From sharing a small room with his brother in Spain to winning the biggest trophies in golf, Jon’s success has been a team effort with his parents by his side.