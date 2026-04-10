Who Are Jordan Spieth’s Parents? Meet His Father Shawn And Mother Mary Christine Spieth

Jordan Spieth is one of the top golfers in the world. He has won three major trophies and was once ranked number one. While he is very famous for his skills on the grass, he always says his family is the reason for his success. His parents, Shawn and Mary Christine Spieth, worked hard to give him a great life in Dallas, Texas.

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Who is Jordan Spieth’s Father, Shawn Spieth?

Shawn Spieth is a businessman who played a big part in Jordan’s early start in golf. Before starting his career, Shawn was a college athlete himself. He played baseball at Lehigh University. This sports background helped him understand how much practice and focus his son would need to reach the top.

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Shawn is the head of a company called MVPindex, which helps athletes track their impact on social media. He started this business partly to help Jordan and other players build a strong brand for their future. Shawn has always been a very “hands-on” dad. He even acted as Jordan’s caddie during a big tournament in 2019 when his regular caddie could not be there. Jordan often thanks his father for teaching him to write down his goals and stay committed to them.

Who is Jordan Spieth’s Mother, Mary Christine Spieth?

Jordan’s mother, Mary Christine (often called Chris), was also a star athlete when she was younger. She played basketball in college at Moravian College. Professionally, she worked as a computer engineer. However, she eventually took on different jobs so she could spend more time helping her children with their school and sports schedules.

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Imago DUBLIN, OH – JUNE 04: PGA Golf Herren golfer Jordan Spieth tees off on the second hole during the Memorial Tournament – Final Round on June 04, 2017 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: JUN 04 PGA – the Memorial Tournament – Final Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon1706040337

Dublin Oh June 04 PGA Golf men Golfers Jordan Spieth Teas Off ON The Second Hole during The Memorial Tournament Final Round ON June 04 2017 AT Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin Ohio Photo by Brian Spurlock Icon Sports Wire Golf Jun 04 PGA The Memorial Tournament Final Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY

Chris was the person who kept the family organized. When Jordan had a golf match, and his brother had a basketball game at the same time, Chris and Shawn would split up so that someone was always there to cheer. Chris often stayed home to care for Jordan’s younger sister, Ellie, who was born with a neurological condition. Jordan says his mother’s strength and love are what keep him humble even when he is winning the biggest trophies in the world.

What is Jordan Spieth’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Both of Jordan’s parents are American. They grew up in Pennsylvania before moving to Texas to raise their family. In terms of background, the Spieth family is Caucasian. Their strong American roots and focus on hard work have stayed with Jordan throughout his entire career. Whether he is playing in the U.S. or traveling across the ocean, he always represents his home and his family with great pride.

Inside Jordan Spieth’s relationship with his parents

Jordan Spieth has an incredibly close bond with both of his parents. Even though he is now a very wealthy superstar with his own wife and kids, he still treats his parents with great respect. He says they never pressured him to only play golf. Instead, they let him play many different sports, like baseball and basketball, until he decided which one he loved most.

Shawn and Chris are almost always at his tournaments. You can usually find them walking along the ropes, watching every shot he takes. They were there to hug him after his historic win at the Masters in 2015, and they supported him when his game was struggling.

The family also works together on the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. This charity was inspired by Jordan’s sister, Ellie, and it helps kids with special needs and military families. For the Spieth family, golf is important, but taking care of each other and helping others matter most.