Who Are Justin Rose’s Sponsors? PGA Tour Pro’s Brand Endorsement Deals Explored

Justin Rose is crushing it. Literally. Months ago, he came painfully close to clinching his second major win at the Masters against Rory McIlroy. He lost, but still banked a solid $2,268,000. Although he continued to battle with health woes in the following month, Rose didn’t fail to add to his bank balance, now having earned $4,689,476 in the 2025 season. And that’s without a win. So, that’s one thing to give you a pretty good idea of how bankable he is. That, and the long list of his sponsorship deals on the side.

Justin Rose has a long-standing tie with Lamkin Golf Grips, a legacy name in golf gear since 1925. Founded by Elver B. Lamkin to craft the first leather golf grips, Lamkin was acquired by SuperStroke in 2024, a company that’s been helping golfers shoot lower scores with their putter grips since 2009. Before this acquisition, and as per reports, Lamkin was pulling in $62.3 million in revenue.

Rose officially partnered with Lamkin in 2014, but even before that partnership, he had connected with them for over 15 years through custom grip fittings at Lamkin’s UK offices.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Continuing the story of Justin Rose’s gear partnerships, Rose has been swinging with Axis1, the cutting-edge putter that pros like him are talking about. Launched in 2009 by industrial design guru Luis Pedraza, Axis1 is all about crafting the world’s most perfectly balanced putters. Q1 2025 was solid for Axis1 with $11.6 million in originations, split between automotive ($5.6 million) and equipment ($6.0 million).

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Rose hooked up with Axis1 Golf in 2020, ditching TaylorMade for a deal that gave him more freedom. He even helped co-design the Axis1 Rose prototype putter. He’s been playing those on the PGA Tour since 2019 and is still tweaking new heads with Axis1 through 2025.

Following his gear partnerships with Lamkin Golf Grips and Axis1, the story of Justin Rose’s equipment choices brings us to Titleist, the gold standard in golf gear and apparel. Titleist, a brand under Acushnet Holdings Corp., is all about delivering high-performance products crafted with precision and innovation. And they’re killing it in the golf world. Titleist’s golf equipment segment was a standout, with 2024 sales of $1.508 billion, growing 6.2% year-over-year.

As for Justin Rose and Titleist, he’s been using their gear–irons, drivers, you name it, especially from 2022 to 2024. Unlike some of his other deals like with TaylorMade or Honma, Rose doesn’t have a formal long-term contract with Titleist; he’s been experimenting with their equipment as a bit of a free agent in the gear world.

The off-course giants behind English golf star, Justin Rose

First off: MasterCard. MasterCard’s a payments powerhouse, serving businesses and individuals with sharp data analytics and security. In 2022, they raked in US$22.2 billion in revenue, according to estimates. On the other hand, Justin Rose has partnered with Mastercard since at least 2019, backed by them for about $300,000/year.

Talking about the partnership, Rose said, “For more than 50 years, MasterCard has been using its technology and expertise to make payments safer, simpler and smarter,” and thanked MasterCard for supporting “the game of golf around the world.” He isn’t wrong in thanking the global giant. Mastercard’s been a PGA Tour sponsor since 1995, spending at least $20 million/year on golf. That’s a serious investment in the game of golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another major global brand backing Justin Rose is Morgan Stanley. They’re a powerhouse in financial services, leading big in investment banking, wealth management, and institutional asset management. In Q2 2025, they pulled in $16.8 billion in net revenues, up from $15 billion a year ago. There’s not much out there on Rose’s exact deal with Morgan Stanley, but his Morgan Stanley logo hat is reportedly worth at least $5 million a year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryder Cup Europe (@rydercupeurope) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Following his partnerships with global giants Mastercard and Morgan Stanley, Justin Rose has teamed up with Workday, a powerhouse in human resource management software. Workday’s all about helping organizations manage and track their workforce’s capabilities and skills, and they’re crushing it financially. In fiscal year 2025, Workday raked in $8.446 billion in revenues, up 16.4% year-over-year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rose officially partnered with Workday in 2025, announced as a Workday ambassador in May this year. There’s no public info on the financials of the deal. But Rose’s stoked about the partnership, saying, “Just as I strive to push the limits of my game, Workday helps me focus on achieving greatness in all aspects of life, supporting me every step of the way.”

Lastly, in 2024, Los Angeles-based FlyHouse made waves in the luxury travel scene by teaming up with Justin Rose as a global brand ambassador. This strategic alliance was a big step for FlyHouse in their mission to revolutionize luxury travel. With his impressive career spanning over two decades – including wins like the U.S. Open, Olympic gold for Great Britain, the FedEx Cup, and a world No. 1 ranking – Rose was a perfect fit for FlyHouse.