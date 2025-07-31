Who Are Lottie Woad’s Sponsors? All the Brands Backing Rookie LPGA Star in 2025 Explored

In just a few months, Lottie Woad has flipped the script from college standout to full-blown LPGA sensation. After dominating as the world’s No. 1 amateur, winning the KPMG Women’s Irish Open as an amateur, and making waves at the Evian Championship, she turned pro and immediately won the 2025 Women’s Scottish Open. That debut victory wasn’t just a statement; it was a brand builder. Suddenly, every major golf sponsor wanted a piece of Woad’s promising future.

As a result, Woad’s name isn’t just on leaderboards—it’s all over the NIL and sponsorship charts too. From golf gear to financial services, the English phenom has been locking down endorsements with some of the most recognized names in the sport. And while many rookies take time to find their footing with sponsors, Woad hit the ground running. She now balances a fierce competitive streak with a polished presence as a global ambassador.

Let’s break down all of Woad’s current sponsors and what they say about her skyrocketing career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Lottie Woad’s 2025 sponsors

FootJoy – NIL Trailblazer (Signed: February 2025)

Woad’s first major sponsorship came through a Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) agreement with FootJoy in February 2025. At the time, she was still a junior at Florida State University and the No.1-ranked amateur in the world. The deal was historic for FootJoy’s college outreach program and placed Woad alongside top amateur names like Anna Davis and Jackson Koivun in the brand’s NIL roster.

via Imago Augusta National Women’s Amateur Lottie Woad ENG, winner of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 06/04/2024 Picture Fran Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Augusta Augusta National Golf Club Georgia USA Copyright: xFranxCaffreyx *EDI*

Credit: Golffile Fran Caffrey via Imago

Woad was enthusiastic about the partnership, saying, “I wanted to partner with FootJoy because it is a brand I know and trust. I’ve played in FJ for years through England Golf.” She underwent a full custom shoe fitting and eventually selected the FootJoy Premiere Series, which she wore through her victorious 2025 campaign.

This partnership highlighted not only her skill but also her growing appeal to global audiences. Even in NIL, she was a top-tier name.

Titleist – Equipment Powerhouse Behind Her Game

Another brand that aligned with Woad early on was Titleist. After years of using their equipment during her amateur days, she was officially announced as a Titleist Brand Ambassador in 2025. Her bag includes the Pro V1 ball, TSR3 driver, GT2 fairway wood, T150 irons, and Vokey Design SM10 wedges.

This gear became part of her historic win at the 2025 Women’s Scottish Open—her debut as a pro. Though Titleist hasn’t issued major promotional statements, Woad was listed in internal media as one of their “rising global players to watch.”

Woad’s gear alignment shows consistency and loyalty, giving her game a foundation of trust and performance.

Novellus – Long-Term Financial Partnership (Joined Early 2025, Extended Through 2030)

Perhaps the most prominent of all her partnerships is her deal with Novellus, a fintech firm specializing in securities lending infrastructure. Woad first signed with Novellus while still an amateur, wearing their logo during key events like the U.S. Women’s Open and the Evian Championship.

After turning pro, the company extended their deal through 2030, making her their global ambassador with prominent “front of hat” placement at major LPGA events.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Novellus Finance (@novellusfinance) View this post on Instagram. Expand Post

Billy McManus, CEO of Novellus, couldn’t be more vocal in his admiration:

“Lottie is an exceptional, generational talent. We have been privileged to play a small supporting role in the last few months of her journey and, like the rest of the world, watched in awe of her maturity and the quality of her game. She is a wonderful role model, a super professional, and above all else, a good person.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The extension of her deal was coordinated by her team at Excel Sports and ForeFront, proving her business strategy is just as strong as her golf swing.

Lottie Woad didn’t just win the 2025 Women’s Scottish Open—she won over the corporate world. Her strategic alignment with industry leaders like FootJoy, Titleist, and Novellus paints a picture of a golfer who’s not just making headlines for her victories but also setting a new standard for how young athletes can build long-term brand value. As she competes on the global stage, her sponsors are betting not just on her performance, but on her persona—and so far, she’s delivering on both fronts.