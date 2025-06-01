Who are Maja Stark’s Supporting Pillars? Digging Deep Into LPGA Pro’s Personal Life

Golf knew her before she knew golf—or rather, it knew she was something special. Maja Stark, born December 10, 1999, in Abbekås, Sweden, started making waves in the golf world at a young age. As part of the Swedish National Team, she helped her country win gold at the 2018 European Ladies Team Championship alongside players like Linn Grant and Ingrid Lindblad and went on to lead Sweden to three consecutive titles from 2018 to 2020. But her skills on the course are not the only thing that defines her—after all, every golfing superstar needs a solid support system behind them!

Maja Stark’s personal life

Maja Stark’s relationship status remains a mystery, as she hasn’t revealed any details about her love life. It’s unknown whether she’s dating anyone or not. Her parents are also largely unknown, and Stark keeps her personal life private. However, we do know that she’s an avid soccer fan and enjoys watching TV shows like Friends. Her friendship with fellow Swedish golfer Linn Grant is well-known, and Grant has praised Stark’s fearless approach to golf, saying, “If it’s not me, she’s the No. 1 I want to see win… Maja is more of a daredevil. She goes for a one percent shot.”

Stark’s life outside golf is somewhat of an enigma, but we do know she has a possible brother, Albin, with whom she’s been spotted on skiing trips. She’s also been revealed to have a hidden talent — playing multiple musical instruments. Despite her private nature, fans are hopeful that they’ll get to know more about her personal life as time goes on. For now, Stark’s focus remains on her golf career, where she’s made a name for herself as a talented and fearless player.

Maja Stark’s close bonds in golf

The LPGA Tour was known to be friendly ground, and Maja Stark’s bond with Linn Grant was just an example of it. The duo has played together a lot and was recently seen together at the 2024 Solheim Cup, where the U.S. team won, defeating Europe 15.5 to 12.5, marking their first victory since 2017. Their friendship has even inspired a PGA Tour pro.

Ludvig Aberg credited his Swedish golfing idols, Linn Grant and Maja Stark, as his source of inspiration. The trio’s connection went way back to their high school days at Filbornaskolan, a renowned school for student-athletes. Aberg fondly remembered being in awe of Grant and Stark’s skills on the course, even back then. “I remember when I was in high school, they [Grant and Stark] were so good already, and I just tried to do whatever they did. It was pretty inspiring to see.”

Aberg had said. The three golfers had continued to make waves in the golf world, receiving scholarships to play collegiate golf in the US. Aberg had attended Texas Tech University, while Stark went to Oklahoma State University, and Grant to Arizona State University. They had reunited at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup, where they represented the international team in a resounding 40.5 to 19.5 victory over the American team.

The credit for a share of her success surely goes to her friend on the greens, and no, we’re not talking about her equipment.

Who is Maja Stark’s caddie?

Maja Stark’s caddie, Hadley Trenfield, has been an integral part of her team since they partnered up in November 2022. Their first outing together was quite notable, with Stark finishing as runner-up at the 2023 Hilton Grand Tournament of Champions behind winner Brooke Henderson. What’s particularly interesting about their partnership is the dynamic they’ve developed—Trenfield even jokingly mentioned having to call Stark’s mom to ask what had happened to her, as she wasn’t throwing clubs and was having a blast, a departure from her usual competitive demeanor. This lighthearted moment highlights the strong bond and trust between Stark and Trenfield, which is crucial for success in golf.

Beyond her caddie, Stark also expresses gratitude to her coach, Hans Larsson; sponsors like PING and Nike; and her manager, Sterling Sports Management, all of whom play a significant role in her career. Their combined efforts seem to be paying off, as Stark continues to shine on the golf course.

