Who Are Max Homa’s Sponsors? From His Hat to Shoes, Endorsement Deals of PGA Tour Pro Revealed

Only a few know him by his full name, John Maxwell Homa, who has firmly established himself as a serious force on the PGA Tour, with four wins and growing confidence on golf’s biggest stages. He hasn’t grabbed a major just yet, but the way he’s been trending, it feels like one’s coming sooner rather than later. With sharp iron play, solid putting, and a cool, unshakable vibe under pressure, Homa’s proving that you don’t have to blow the doors off right away. Sometimes, success just comes one solid step at a time. So far, he’s made over $28 million in prize money, and that’s just part of the story. He’s also landed steady backing from sponsors who know he’s in it for the long run.

One of his biggest recent moves came in early 2025, when he signed with Cobra Puma Golf. After years of playing Titleist clubs, Homa made the switch to Cobra drivers, irons, and wedges, while still holding onto his Scotty Cameron putter and Titleist Pro V1x ball. He also started wearing Puma Golf shoes as part of the deal. Around the same time, he teamed up with Lululemon as his new apparel sponsor. The fit’s been seamless, and Lululemon’s clean, athletic style lines up perfectly with Homa’s easygoing but sharp on-course presence.

Before that, in 2022, he became a brand ambassador for Five9, a cloud contact center company based in California. He wears their logo during tournaments and makes appearances at company events. Five9’s team said they picked Homa because he represents the same qualities they value: he works hard, connects well with people, and has a smart approach to his craft.

That same year, Homa also teamed up with Elijah Craig Bourbon, which proudly calls itself the “Official Bourbon of Max Homa.” This partnership has a fun, personal feel. The logo shows up on his caddie Joe Greiner’s shirt, and the brand often runs contests and collaborations with fans. Homa even compared the patience it takes to make good bourbon with what it takes to play good golf. It’s the kind of match that feels natural, not forced.

One of the more unexpected names on Homa’s sponsor list is Burns & Wilcox, a global insurance brokerage. He teamed up with them in 2021, and while insurance and golf don’t exactly go hand in hand, the brand clearly saw something in Homa’s personality that clicked. It’s a bit of an odd pairing on paper, but it just shows how wide his appeal really is.

Out of all his sponsorships, Elijah Craig might be the most special. It’s more than just gear or logos; it taps into who Homa is and how he connects with fans. And as an official brand ambassador for both Elijah Craig and Five9, he’s clearly doing more than just showing up.

But it wasn’t always this way. The wins, the sponsors, the spotlight, they all came later. Getting here took time, patience, and of course, hard work.

How Max Homa’s Career Started?

Homa’s journey started with evenings at the range with his dad, who would head to Griffith Park after work to hit balls. Max would tag along, and somewhere between shagging balls and swinging junior clubs, he got hooked. His first real golf home was Vista Valencia Golf Club, a public course in California, where he fell in love with the game. It’s also where he met his longtime caddie and close friend Joe Greiner; they were just six years old.

Money was tight growing up, and though he got to play at Vista Valencia Country Club for a short while, his family couldn’t afford to stay. Still, he kept showing up, kept working, and eventually landed at the University of California-Berkeley, where his game really took off. In 2013, he won the NCAA individual title and led a powerhouse Cal team that racked up win after win.

After finishing college, Max Homa became a professional golfer, but like many players, his early career wasn’t easy. He showed some early signs of talent, like finishing T9 in the 2013 Frys.com Open, which was promising. But despite that, he couldn’t maintain steady results. He moved back and forth between the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour.

He had to keep grinding, improving, and pushing through tough periods in his career. So yeah, he deserves all the rewards he gets now.