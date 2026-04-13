Who Are Max Homa’s Parents? Meet His Father John Homa And Mother Bonnie Milstein

Max Homa is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, known for his strong game and witty social media presence. A winner of events like the Wells Fargo Championship, his rise has been backed by a solid support system.

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Born on November 19, 1990, in Burbank, he was shaped by his parents, John Homa and Bonnie Milstein, who instilled in him discipline, resilience, and a strong work ethic.

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Who is Max Homa’s Father, John Homa?

Max’s father, John Homa, doesn’t work in sports. He is actually a very famous acting coach in North Hollywood. He has been teaching for over 30 years and has worked with big stars like Brie Larson and Michelle Williams.

Imago Max Homa reacts after making the cut of 7 over par by holing a birdie putt on the 18th green. The British Open Championship, Day Two, Golf, Royal Troon, Troon, UK – 19 July 2024 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xStuartxWallace/Shutterstockx 14588002dg

Having an acting coach as a dad helped Max in a unique way. In acting, you have to be disciplined and handle a lot of pressure, just like in golf. John taught Max how to stay focused and keep a “poker face” even when he was nervous. When Max struggled early in his career and almost lost his spot on the tour, his dad’s lessons on persistence helped him keep going.

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Who is Max Homa’s Mother, Bonnie Milstein?

While his dad focused on the mental side of performing, his mother, Bonnie Milstein, kept everything organized. Bonnie works as an office manager at a market called Valley Produce.

Bonnie was always there to support Max’s dreams. When he was a kid, she was the one driving him to all his practices and junior tournaments. She made sure he did his homework while still practicing his swing. Her steady support gave Max a sense of safety. He knew that even if he had a bad day on the golf course, his mom would be there to cheer him up and keep him grounded.

What is Max Homa’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Max Homa and his parents are all American. They have lived in California for a long time, and Max grew up in the Burbank area.

In terms of their background, the family is Jewish. They have a mix of different European roots. John Homa has Italian heritage, which is why the family is so close-knit and values hard work. Bonnie Milstein has Eastern European Jewish roots, which often place a strong emphasis on education and community. This mix of cultures created a home where Max was taught to be a good person first and a great athlete second.

Inside Max Homa’s relationship with his parents

Max is still very close to his parents today. Even though he has won millions of dollars, he still talks to them all the time for advice. He often says that he wouldn’t be where he is today without their help.

You can often see John and Bonnie in the crowd at his golf tournaments, especially when he plays in California. They were there to give him a big hug when he won the Genesis Invitational, which was a dream come true for the whole family. Now that Max has a son of his own, Cam Andrew, he is using the same lessons his parents taught him to be a good dad.

Max Homa’s success is a real team effort. His dad taught him the mental toughness of a performer, and his mom gave him the stable home he needed to grow. Together, they helped him go from a kid practicing in Burbank to one of the best golfers in the world. Max might be the one hitting the ball, but his parents are definitely the ones who helped him reach the top.