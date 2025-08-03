Who Are Miyu Yamashita’s Sponsors? From Hat to Shoes, LPGA Pro’s Endorsements Revealed

It has been a breakout year for Japan’s rising golf sensation, Miyu Yamashita. After dominating the LPGA of Japan Tour (JLPGA) over the past few seasons, Yamashita made a powerful entrance into the global spotlight in 2025. Her precision-driven game, marked by consistency, calm under pressure, and laser-like accuracy, culminated in her first major championship title at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, held at Royal Porthcawl, Wales. She shot rounds of 68, 65, 74, and 70 to finish 11-under and secure the win by two strokes, making her the first LPGA rookie to win a major this season.

The 23-year-old from Osaka began playing golf at age five and turned professional in 2020. By 2022 and 2023, she had already claimed five titles each year on the JLPGA and topped the Japanese money list both seasons. She also set a record-low scoring average on the tour (69.4322) in 2023. With 13 JLPGA victories and now an LPGA major to her name, Yamashita is not only Japan’s top emerging golf export, but a fast-rising commercial name in the sport.

Her 2025 season earnings have soared, surpassing $2.5 million on the LPGA Tour alone, with over $1.46 million coming from her major win. Combined with her JLPGA career earnings of approximately ¥726 million (about $5.6 million USD), Yamashita is firmly established among the most successful Japanese women golfers financially, and brands are taking notice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Yamashita’s on-course sponsorships

From her visor to her shoes, Yamashita’s on-course look in 2025 tells a story of strategic partnerships with brands spanning the golf, apparel, and consumer goods sectors. Kao Corporation is one of her most prominent sponsors. Since August 2024, Yamashita has worn the logo of Kao’s Biore UV sun-care line on her visor—a natural fit for a player spending hours under the sun. Her partnership with Kao is both highly visible and symbolic of her marketability in Japan’s health and beauty segment.

Her apparel and footwear come courtesy of New Balance Golf, which signed her as a full ambassador in early 2025. Yamashita’s New Balance gear, especially her athletic-inspired shoes, has become a recognizable part of her on-course style and has aligned her with a brand pushing to grow in the premium golf wear market. Champion Japan, another sportswear player, has supplied some of Yamashita’s training apparel and casual wear, though New Balance remains her primary outfitter for official events. Both partnerships reflect a crossover appeal: sporty, youthful, and functional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

On the equipment side, Sumitomo Rubber Industries backs her indirectly through its brands. Yamashita plays Srixon golf balls and uses Cleveland wedges, both under the Sumitomo umbrella. While not all gear endorsements are officially confirmed, Srixon branding is a regular feature in her equipment setup, especially on the JLPGA. Her sleeve, chest, and bag are home to additional Japanese brands. YKK AP, a major manufacturer of architectural products, has been a sponsor since her JLPGA days. Tokyu Hotels & Resorts sponsors her upperwear and provides travel and accommodation support on tour. Her golf bag carries the logo of Exrefo, a Japanese exterior design company.

These on-course endorsements are more than just financial backers. They represent a curated group of domestic Japanese companies looking to expand their international recognition through one of the country’s most promising athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yamashita’s off-course endorsements

Off the course, Yamashita’s portfolio is equally impressive. She has drawn attention not just for her golf, but for her marketability, professional poise, and growing social media presence. Kao Corporation plays a dual role here: beyond the Biore branding during tournaments, the company has included her in off-course promotions, targeting younger, active women in its marketing campaigns. In her Instagram posts, Yamashita has tagged Biore and shared content featuring the brand’s sun-care products, highlighting a seamless integration between her personal lifestyle and professional commitments.

Tokyu Hotels also doubles as an off-course partner. The hospitality brand provides logistical and lifestyle support throughout her tour schedule, and Yamashita has featured in promotional material aimed at leisure and business travelers, helping Tokyu connect with younger domestic and international consumers. Another long-term backer is Kaga Electronics, a Tokyo-based electronics distributor. Kaga has supported Yamashita since the early stages of her pro career, with its sponsorship listed on her official profiles and occasionally appearing in her tournament gear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Local Osaka real estate firm RASIS Corporation is a more personal backer, reflecting her regional ties. Since 2023, RASIS branding has appeared on her left shoulder during competition and is believed to be part of a broader community-focused partnership. Behind these sponsorships is her management agency, Cross-Bee, which oversees her commercial operations and branding. On its official website, Cross-Bee highlights Yamashita’s unique strengths: “calmness,” “consistency,” and “accuracy”—traits that appeal to sponsors across both sporting and lifestyle sectors.

Her growing digital presence supports these relationships. She maintains an active Instagram and TikTok profile, sharing tournament photos, casual moments with her dog, and brand-aligned content that remains understated and authentic. Her media appearances have also increased since winning the Women’s Open, with interviews in Japanese sports media and highlights featured on LPGA’s international channels. In a sport where sponsorships can be as competitive as tournaments, Yamashita has built a balanced and thoughtful endorsement portfolio—grounded in Japanese loyalty, but with clear global ambitions. As her LPGA career unfolds, expect her branding influence to expand even further, from Tokyo to the world’s biggest fairways.