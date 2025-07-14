Who Are Neal Shipley’s Sponsors? Endorsement Deals of Rising Golf Star Explored

Golf fans don’t know Neal Shipley yet. But everything points to that changing soon. Shipley is one of just a few people to finish as the lowest amateur at both the Masters and the U.S. Open last year. Shipley came in T53 at Augusta, but a few weeks later at Pinehurst, he made a big jump and came in T26.

Shipley had qualified for the two events after finishing as the runner-up at the U.S. Amateur the year before. Guess who else is in that list of select few people? The Golden Bear himself, Jack Nicklaus. Just like Nicklaus, Shipley is also a Buckeye, having played one season of golf at the Ohio State University before turning professional in 2024. And so, it is a fitting thing to see the young golfer being sponsored by Nicklaus Companies.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Neal Shipley’s sponsor list

Nicklaus Companies announced Shipley as part of their team in July 2024. It seemed like a no-brainer move, especially considering the remarkable season Shipley had as a rookie on the Tour. “Since I first picked up a golf club, it’s been my dream to turn professional and compete on the PGA TOUR. I am incredibly fortunate to have the support of a partner like Nicklaus Companies at the start of my career, and I look forward to proudly representing and wearing the iconic Golden Bear logo for years to come.” Shipley stated after signing the deal with Nicklaus Companies.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The multi-year sponsorship deal will see the young golfer wear Jack Nicklaus apparel on the court. “Neal brings a fresh approach to the game and we believe he reflects the spirit of the Jack Nicklaus brand and apparel collections,” Philip Cotton, Chief Executive Officer of Nicklaus Companies, explained their decision behind the signing. Shipley also holds deals with the likes of Bridgestone Golf, Adidas, Mizuno, Netjets, and Nike. But he recently signed another major deal with a technology, data, and insights company in the healthcare sphere known as Claritev. As part of the deal, Shipley will display the company’s logo on his shirt collar.

“We are thrilled to partner with Neal Shipley as he continues his ascension in his professional golf career. Neal’s dedication and innovative approach align perfectly with two of Claritev’s core values – pursuit of service excellence and being bold and intentional. His journey from a standout amateur to a professional golfer is inspiring, and we are excited to support him.” Travis Dalton, Chairman, CEO, and President of Claritev, stated that after the deal was signed in early April of 2025.

Shipley was also excited to have Claritev be a part of his journey. “Having the support of a company that plays a significant role in making healthcare more affordable, transparent, and fair for all Americans means a lot to me, and I look forward to representing the company on and off the course.” Shipley expressed his feelings.

Now it is on the young golfer to justify the choice and play his heart out on the field. However, his professional career is already showing signs of significant growth over the last two years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Neal Shipley’s growing PGA Tour career

After his breakout performances at the Masters and U.S. Open, Neal Shipley made eight appearances on the PGA Tour, delivering three top-25 finishes. He placed T6 at the ISCO Championship, T13 at the Procore Championship, and T20 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic — a strong showing for a rising talent. This year, he has played in two PGA Tour events, missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge and finishing T47 at the Valspar Championship. Despite limited appearances, Shipley has remained one to watch as he continues to build experience at the top level.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That growth has been even more evident on the Korn Ferry Tour. Shipley delivered one of the most thrilling performances of the season with a dramatic comeback win at The Ascendant at TPC Colorado. Starting the final round seven shots behind, he fired a sensational 64 — including a scorching 29 on the front nine — to win by a single stroke. It was his second win of the season after claiming the LECOM Suncoast Classic earlier in the year. In sixteen events, he’s posted six top-25 finishes and now sits firmly on the path toward earning his PGA Tour card.

Do you think Neal Shipley can be one of the top players on the PGA Tour in the future?