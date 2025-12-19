Who Are Nelly Korda’s Parents, Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova? Love Life, Professional Career, Family Background & More

When Nelly Korda sat through the last of her events, a calm smile and a satisfactory demeanor ensued throughout. For the 2025 season, she had remained winless. She knew that sport is a wild tide, never the same. Growing up in an elite athletic household gave her this mindset, at the center of which sit her parents.

Who are Nelly Korda’s parents?

Inarguably the most famous family on the LPGA circuit, Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová are the proud Czech parents of Nelly Korda. Having been athletes themselves, the two have tried their best to impart the wisdom to their daughter. Interestingly, the sports from which they hail cannot be any more different than golf.

Petr Korda is a known name in the Tennis fraternity. Born in 1968 in Prague, he is best remembered for his 1998 Australian Open win. The former tennis player has achieved the high ranks of No. 2 on the ATP Tour.

A left-handed, gifted racqueteer, Petr was once famed for the cleanest backhands. Before his Grand Slam win, he had won the 1996 Australian Open doubles title with Stefan Edberg. He also holds the feat of defeating Pete Sampras and Michael Stich back-to-back in 1993, who were the world’s first and second best players at the time.

Imago From left – Jason McDede, Petr Korda, Sebastian Korda, and Nelly Korda (Credit: Instagram/@sebastiankorda)

Overall, Petr Korda ended his career with ten singles titles.

Meanwhile, Regina Rajchrtova, born the same year as her husband in Havlickuv Brod, had an impressive career on the WTA Tour, with a career-high rank of 26. In 1988, she participated in the Summer Olympics in Seoul, grabbing a 33rd-place finish. That appearance cemented Rajchrtová’s stature as Czechoslovakia’s top female tennis player back at the time.

Where and how did Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová meet?

The two reportedly met in the late ’80s, at the time representing Czechoslovakia. Same tournament, same practice courts, and same grind presumably led to a shared understanding. Unfortunately, there’s no viral love story known to the public like that of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

Still, the two remain one of the most famous tennis couples.

As per multiple reports, Petr and Regina tied the knot in 1992. Together, they live in Bradenton, Florida, supporting their three children.

A family of marquee athletes

Jessica Korda, the eldest, was born in 1993 and was the first to embark on golf. Like her sister, Jessica competes in the LPGA Tour and has till now accumulated six victories. Then came Nelly, the middle child.

After Nelly Korda’s birth, the tennis parents welcomed their third and youngest child, Sebastian Korda. He is the one who has decided to carry forward the legacy of his parents as a tennis player.

Initially, his parents motivated him to start with ice hockey. But when he turned 9, a visit with Petr to the US Open (tennis) made him change his mind. With the help of his dad, who is also his personal coach, Seb has enjoyed a career-high rank of 15 on the Tour.

This has led to Petr and his kids remaining in front of the camera. Regina, on the other hand, has stayed largely out of the public eye.

“My mom is the glue that holds us together, and we would not be where we are without her,” Nelly Korda once said.

A constant support for Nelly

Petr and Regina’s support for their children has never faltered. The family often gets together for competitive monopoly matches, tennis rounds, and, of course, golf. In 2021, Petr and Nelly teamed up for the PNC Championship, which was their first pro golf tournament together. Before this, Petr had caddied for Jessica in her initial LPGA days.

A post shared by 𝙋𝙉𝘾 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎𝙃𝙄𝙋 (@pncchampionship)

“After all these years of him watching and supporting us kids from the sidelines in both golf and tennis, it is going to be so much fun to be in a team competing together,” Nelly had said back then.

This year, too, the dad-daughter duo will come together for the Championship. Even though Nelly is the pro in this sport, she expects her dad to carry the burden of winning this time.

Whatever the result may be for Petr, he and Regina Rajchrtová already hold the most impressive achievement of all: three successful kids, pushing on the edge of greatness.