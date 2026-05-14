Who Are Patrick Reed’s Parents? Meet His Father Bill and Mother Jeannette Reed

Behind Patrick Reed’s successful golfing career is a complicated family story that has drawn public attention over the years. Raised in San Antonio, Texas, Reed grew up in a golf-focused household where his parents, Bill Reed and Jeannette Reed, played a major role in supporting his early passion for the sport. However, their relationship later became strained, leading to a widely reported family estrangement that continues to be discussed alongside Reed’s career.

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Who is Patrick Reed’s father, Bill Reed?

Patrick Reed’s father, Bill Reed, played an important role in his son’s childhood as a golfer. Bill supported Patrick throughout junior tournaments and constantly pushed his competitive development. Family members described Patrick as hardworking, intense, and completely obsessed with improving his golf game. Bill often watched proudly as his son competed in amateur golf tournaments across America.

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Bill became publicly known during Patrick’s Masters victory in 2018. While Patrick celebrated alongside his wife and caddie, Bill watched quietly from a nearby home. ESPN later interviewed Bill, who spoke emotionally about supporting his son despite their separation. He admitted wanting reconciliation desperately and praised Patrick’s incredible dedication to golf. “As parents, you want the best for your children,” he shared emotionally during interviews. He also described Patrick as “a tireless worker” while proudly discussing his golfing achievements.

The father-son relationship reportedly collapsed after Patrick married Justine Karain in 2012. According to reports, Bill and Jeannette believed Patrick married far too young at twenty-two. Their concerns reportedly deeply upset Patrick and eventually triggered complete communication breakdowns. Since then, public appearances together have remained nonexistent, despite Bill repeatedly expressing public support.

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Who is Patrick Reed’s mother, Jeannette Reed?

Patrick Reed’s mother, Jeannette Reed, remained one of his loudest supporters during earlier golfing years. She encouraged his ambitions while raising him in a golf-loving Texas household. Reed also shared close childhood memories with his younger sister, Hannah Reed, growing up together.

Jeannette occasionally expressed pride publicly despite the family’s painful estrangement from Patrick afterward. Before the 2018 Masters Tournament, she shared a childhood photograph supporting Patrick enthusiastically online. The image reportedly showed young Patrick gripping a golf club confidently beside his family members. Her caption read, “Let’s do this, Baby! GO PATRICK!” before his career-defining victory arrived.

Golf was deeply connected to Jeannette’s side of the family long before Patrick became professionally successful himself. Reports suggested that her father and sibling both had accomplished golf backgrounds in earlier decades. Jeannette once mentioned her father would probably beam proudly watching Patrick compete professionally today.

What is Patrick Reed’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Patrick Reed’s parents, Bill and Jeannette Reed, are American citizens. Patrick himself was born in San Antonio, Texas, on August 5, 1990. The family spent many years living within southern American golfing communities during Patrick’s childhood. Public information about the Reed family’s exact ethnic background remains largely undisclosed. However, the family is generally identified as having American heritage and cultural roots. Their upbringing strongly reflected traditional Southern family values, mixed with a competitive sports culture.

Inside Patrick Reed’s relationship with his parents

Patrick Reed’s relationship with his parents became one of golf’s most talked-about family disputes. The emotional distance reportedly started shortly before Patrick married Justine Karain back in 2012. Concerns surrounding the marriage allegedly triggered arguments, hurt feelings, and complete communication breakdowns afterward.

According to reports, he stopped communicating directly with his parents before the wedding ceremony. The separation eventually extended to Patrick’s younger sister, Hannah, creating wider family tensions in public. Years later, painful accusations surfaced online between Reed’s wife and his immediate family members.

The situation became even more uncomfortable during the 2014 U.S. Open tournament at Pinehurst. Reports claimed that Patrick’s family attended using tickets gifted by family friends, with the family warmly supporting them. However, they were allegedly removed from tournament grounds after badge-related disputes involving Patrick’s inner circle.

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Despite everything, Bill and Jeannette continued supporting Patrick quietly from a distance afterward. Their home reportedly still displayed photographs, trophies, and memorabilia proudly celebrating Patrick’s golfing accomplishments. During Patrick’s Master’s victory, Bill emotionally described hugging family members while celebrating Patrick simultaneously.

“We said, ‘This is for Patrick too,’” Bill recalled during emotional post-tournament interviews afterward. Although reconciliation never occurred publicly. Patrick’s parents consistently expressed pride in his golfing success. Patrick, meanwhile, usually avoided discussing family matters publicly during interviews and tournament appearances.