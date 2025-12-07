Who Are Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen’s Parents? Family Life of DP World Tour Pro Explored

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Before Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen ever played golf with a real club, his parents gave him a plastic one. He couldn’t even walk yet. He was simply a child crawling over the floor and “smacking the ball!”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Helle and Jens Neergaard-Petersen both of their parents played golf, and they didn’t simply play on the weekends. They enjoyed the game so much that it affected their lives at home in the north of Copenhagen. They didn’t make their son play golf. It was just there, part of everyday life like meals and bedtime stories.

Rasmus tried different activities as he grew up, such as badminton, football, and golf. His parents wanted him to explore various sports instead of focusing on just one too soon. When he was 13 and joined Denmark’s national development squad, the family had to make a decision. They could have made him focus on golf right away, but they believed it was better to let his skills develop on their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rasmus’s parents supported his choice to go to Oklahoma State University, even though it was far away. They gave him the confidence to succeed at home and the courage to excel abroad. Their approach worked well. In 2024, Rasmus won three Challenge Tour events, which earned him a DP World Tour card. He then finished 15th in the 2025 Race to Dubai, which qualified him for membership in both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour for 2026.

(This is a developing story..)