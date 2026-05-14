Who Are Rory McIlroy’s Kids? All About Poppy Kennedy McIlroy

When Rory McIlroy arrived at the Truist Championship last week, he had his biggest fan right by his side, his five-year-old daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy. While the golf world was busy tracking his return to Quail Hollow, the real star of the show was the little girl who’s been melting hearts (and sinking putts) at Augusta for years now. So, who exactly is the kid who once told her dad he “already knows how to play golf” and has become the most adorable fixture on the PGA Tour circuit?

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Who is Rory McIlroy’s daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy?

She’s the reason why last month’s Masters felt more special for McIlroy. At just five years old, Poppy has already become a viral sensation, all thanks to a 25-foot putt she drained during the 2025 Par 3 Contest at Augusta. But for McIlroy, she’s just “the most unbelievably polite, respectful and well-behaved little girl”.

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He’s often described her as “a mini Erica”, joking, “It’s like living with two of them, which is great a lot of the time.”

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When Rory McIlroy was asked what brings him joy outside of golf, he didn’t mention trophies. He said, “I’d say watching my daughter grow up is the best.” There’s nothing in the world that hits quite like fatherhood. Watching Poppy grow up, he added, is “the coolest thing” about his life.

Who is Poppy Kennedy McIlroy?

Born on August 31st, 2020, in Jupiter, Florida, Poppy is the only child of Rory and his wife, Erica Stoll. Her middle name, Kennedy, adds a touch of strength to her sweet name.

As of 2026, she is five years old, and she’s practically grown up on Tour. Unlike Rory, who wakes up at 5 AM to hit the gym, Poppy’s requirements involve which ice cream flavor to grab at the player’s lounge (she loves it so much it’s the reason the Masters is her favorite week).

Poppy currently attends kindergarten in Jupiter, Florida. While her dad is the most famous golfer on the planet, she’s busy learning the alphabet and making friends.

As for her health, there are no confirmed medical conditions affecting Poppy. She’s a happy, healthy five-year-old who, when not on a flight to a major, is likely watching Disney+.

And if you missed it last year, this little girl can seriously play. She went viral for sinking that massive putt, and McIlroy has admitted that he now carries her custom putter to every Masters because she made sure he brought it. He’s made it clear that while she’s “taken a liking to golf”, he will never force her into it. “I would say that is up to her,” he says.

Now that he’s had his fun for the week, Rory heads to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia (May 14-17). After winning his second consecutive Masters and taking a breather to be with Erica and Poppy, he looks locked in. With a major title being chased and the coolest support team in golf backing him up, expect McIlroy to make a serious run at history.