Who Are Sam Burns’s Sponsors? PGA Tour Pro’s Endorsement Deals Explored

In 2025, Sam Burns is no longer just another name on a PGA Tour leaderboard—he’s a five-time PGA Tour winner, a WGC champion, and a Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup team member. The 28-year-old from Shreveport, Louisiana, has quietly built a reputation as one of the most consistent performers on Tour, particularly revered for his silky putting stroke. NBC Sports even reported that Burns was gaining over a stroke per round on the greens in 2025—more than any other U.S. Open competitor leading up to Pinehurst. Burns is widely regarded as one of the PGA Tour’s best putters. Louisiana Tech coach Matt Terry quipped, “The dude’s the best I’ve ever seen on the greens,” a testament to Burns’s exceptional short game and calm demeanor under pressure.

After turning pro in 2017 out of LSU, where he won NCAA and SEC Player of the Year honors, Burns found steady footing. His breakout came with back-to-back Valspar Championships in 2021 and 2022, followed by wins at Sanderson Farms, the Charles Schwab Challenge, and the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play. Now with over $37 million in career PGA Tour earnings and a net worth estimated between $8–10 million, Burns has become a marketing dream. Naturally, his rise has attracted a solid lineup of sponsors. From golf gear and apparel to finance and travel, Burns’s endorsement roster is as dialed in as his putting stroke.

Burns’ equipment and apparel sponsorships

When it comes to gear, Sam Burns has been a Callaway Golf guy from the very beginning. He signed with the company back in 2017 when he first turned professional, and he’s stuck with them ever since. That means a full bag of Callaway clubs—drivers, irons, wedges, and an Odyssey putter, which has arguably become his most lethal weapon. Burns plays Callaway’s Chrome Soft golf ball, and his commitment to the brand extends to visible logos on his bag and clubs during tournament play. The long-term relationship suggests mutual trust, with Callaway continuing to invest in Burns as his star rises. The brand’s endorsement of Burns is also strategic—they’re backing a player with a textbook swing, elite short game, and an image that resonates well with serious golfers.

According to Callaway’s official releases, the partnership isn’t just about performance—it’s also about representation. Burns regularly appears in their content and promotions, including equipment rollouts and short-form videos aimed at younger audiences. His loyalty to Callaway also reflects a broader trend of pros sticking with brands that support them from the beginning.

On the style front, Burns made a major switch in early 2024. After years of wearing Adidas gear, he signed with TravisMathew for apparel and Cuater for footwear—both lifestyle brands under the Callaway umbrella. The move aligned him with a growing list of pros who lean into off-course comfort and style as part of their on-course persona. As the company announced at the time: “We’re thrilled to welcome Sam Burns to the TravisMathew family. His energy, authenticity, and game are a perfect fit.” Burns now sports TravisMathew polos, pants, and Cuater golf shoes during competition, blending athletic performance with laid-back style. The shift was also visual—replacing Adidas’s three-stripes with TravisMathew’s sleek logo on shirts and caps, visible during major broadcasts. But gear and clothes are only part of the picture. Let’s look at the lifestyle endorsements that round out Sam Burns’s commercial presence—brands that go beyond the fairways and tap into who he is off the course.

Burns’ lifestyle endorsements

Burns is also a Team RBC ambassador, a role he assumed in late 2022. The Royal Bank of Canada sponsors multiple PGA Tour events, including the RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open, and uses Burns in marketing campaigns. He joins a select roster of elite players who wear the RBC logo on their shirts or sleeves—often seen during televised coverage.

Then there’s NetJets, the private aviation company that appeals to golf’s upper crust. Burns’s partnership with NetJets offers more than just convenience—it also gives the company a reliable, clean-cut face in the pro sports world. His presence in NetJets promotional material helps the brand maintain its luxury image, especially with an athlete known for discipline and low-key professionalism. Other endorsements visible in recent seasons include Mastercard, ADP, Topgolf, and Discovery Land Company. The logos appear on his caps and apparel throughout the Tour season, particularly during high-profile events. Mastercard’s involvement reflects Burns’s growing profile among mainstream consumers, while Topgolf and Discovery Land Company suggest a lifestyle crossover—appealing to both recreational golfers and elite property buyers.

One of the most telling signs of his commercial appeal? These brands are not just slapping logos on him—they’re integrating him into campaigns and giving him a role in shaping their image. According to industry estimates, these off-course endorsements contribute between $1–2 million annually to his overall income. Sam Burns isn’t the flashiest golfer on Tour—but that’s exactly why he’s become such an appealing brand partner. His game is steady, his demeanor is grounded, and his image is pristine. Whether it’s the TravisMathew polos, Callaway gear, or RBC’s banking suits, his sponsors have found in him a player who consistently delivers—on the course and in front of the camera.