Who Are Scottie Scheffler’s Sponsors? Brand Endorsement Deals of PGA Tour Golfer Revealed

Scottie Scheffler is more consistent at collecting trophies than most players are at keeping track of their clubs. He has made it a routine to be near the top this season. With twelve top-10 finishes and three wins, including the PGA Championship so far in 2025, he’s set the bar high. Scheffler turned pro in 2018, and what a run it’s been since then.

He’s been at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking for over 80 weeks, and people are already comparing him to legends like Tiger Woods. With 16 PGA Tour wins and 51 top-5 finishes, he’s shown up week after week and delivered when it counts. And while Scheffler’s been stacking wins on the course, he’s been stacking wealth off it too.

As of 2025, Scheffler’s net worth sits around $110 million. He’s won the Masters twice and picked up Olympic gold and whatnot. And that hustle and hard work earned him $87.9 million in PGA Tour prize money, putting him among the highest earners in the game today as of 2025. Of course, his earnings don’t stop at tournament checks; he’s also earned his place among top global brands.



Scottie Scheffler’s Equipment and On-Course Sponsorships

His partnership with Nike covers everything from his shirts and pants to his shoes and cap, giving him a consistent and polished presence on the course. While Nike exited the golf equipment business years ago, they continue to back top-tier talent like Scheffler with their apparel line, and he’s become one of the most visible faces in their golf division.

When it comes to clubs and golf balls, he has a long sponsorship with TaylorMade, a name that’s been with him through nearly every big moment. He signed with them early in his pro career, and it wasn’t just about gear. TaylorMade saw in Scheffler what most people see now, and that is a player built for big stages. Even the bag he carries, quite literally, is sponsored. With TaylorMade branding displayed, his golf bag not only holds the tools of his trade but also speaks to his trusted gear setup. And it doesn’t just end here.

He uses Titleist’s Vokey Wedges and Scotty Cameron putters, two tools that have been key to his finesse around the greens. These aren’t just standard sponsorships; they’re more like trusted partnerships, built around his precision and calm under pressure. Pair that with his go-to Titleist golf balls, and it’s clear that when Scheffler tees it up, he’s got a full lineup of brands that believe in every part of his game.

Lifestyle and Off-Course Brand Partnerships of Scheffler

Even when he’s not teeing it up, Scheffler is still making moves. Thanks to his calm personality and clean image, he’s landed some pretty sweet off-course partnerships, and these brands aren’t just slapping their logos on his hat.

One of his earliest deals came with Veritex Community Bank, a Texas-based brand that backed him before he became a star. It wasn’t just about business; they believed in him early, and now he’s proudly one of their brand ambassadors. It’s a relationship built on shared values, and Scottie’s even featured in some of their campaigns, giving it that hometown feel.

Then there’s NetJets, which handles his travel when he’s bouncing from one tournament to the next. It’s not just a convenience thing; it’s a lifestyle fit. While he may not be a formal ambassador, Scottie’s regular use of NetJets speaks volumes. The partnership feels natural, and let’s be honest, it doesn’t hurt flying private when your schedule is packed. Rolex also sponsors him.

With every swing, every win, and every quiet flex, Scheffler’s not just shaping rounds; he’s shaping how greatness looks in golf today.