Who Are Sudarshan Yellamaraju’s Parents? Career, Personal Life & More About PGA Tour Rookie’s Personal Life

Sudarshan Yellamaraju has been making some serious ripples on the PGA Tour at the moment. Playing in his maiden The Players Championship, the Canadian golfer has gone neck and neck with the big guns. Tied for 19th after the third round, Yellamaraju has a solid chance of winning the tournament. After Saturday’s play, Yellamaraju had a score of 66. This means that he is now just eight shots behind the leader, Ludvig Aberg.

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At the time of writing this article, the Canadian golfer has moved up to T6, which is a remarkable achievement in his debut Players Championship. Thus, as he surges ahead, the fans have become more and more curious to know about the pillars of his strength, his parents.

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Who Are Sudarshan Yellamaraju’s Parents?

Currently, not much information is available about Yellamaraju’s parents. He was born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to Suresh and Meera. As an IT professional, Suresh initially had his office in Bengaluru. Later on, the family relocated to Canada for Suresh’s IT engagements.

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How Has Sudarshan Yellamaraju Shaped His Career So Far?

The Canadian golfer developed his liking for the sport after analyzing YouTube videos of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Largely self-taught, the 24-year-old caught everyone’s attention when he clinched the Men’s Amateur at just 16. Showing some incredible growth in the sport, Yellamaraju turned pro at 19.

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Imago June 22, 2024: Sudarshan Yellamaraju hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Compliance Solutions Championship golf tournament at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman, OK. /CSM Norman United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20240622_zma_c04_067 Copyright: xGrayxSiegelx

Initially, they moved to Winnipeg and then to Mississauga for his father’s IT job. He spent a couple of years playing for the PGA Tour Canada, after which he eventually joined the Korn Ferry Tour. Back in 2025, his victory at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic gave him his maiden pro win. This also let him finish 19th on the Korn Ferry Tour. Earning his PGA Tour card for 2026, Yellamaraju has accumulated a total of $322,101 earnings.

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Is Sudarshan Yellamaraju In A Relationship?

There are no details available about the Canadian golfer’s personal life.

Thus, it can be said that the 24-year-old has made a significant buzz. With the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and others touted as heavy favorites, the Canadian is getting the equations to go upside down. Back on Saturday, he had the lowest round at the TPC Sawgrass. Although beating the likes of Ludvig Aberg will be a tough ask, Yellamaraju will look to push himself as far as he can.

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Outperforming the stalwarts without having a swing coach, fans will be eager to see if he can continue the rampage and end up doing the impossible- win The Players Championship on debut.