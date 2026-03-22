Who Are Sungjae Im’s Parents? Ethnicity, Personal Life & More About PGA Tour Star Revealed

Sungjae Im has been one of the shining stars of the PGA Tour in recent times. Displaying some incredible performances, the South Korean has taken the Valspar Championship by storm. As of March 22, 2026, the 27-year-old is leading the charts at the Valspar Championship. His current numbers at the Innisbrook Resort’s ‘Copperhead Course tell that Im is holding a two-stroke advantage at 11-under par.

This is a remarkable achievement for the 27-year-old. Starting the year with an injury concern, Im could not make it to the first seven PGA Tour events due to his injured wrist. As he returned to mainstream golf, things did not get better immediately.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Missing the cuts in his first couple of events, the hopes were not high. But now, as things seem to have drastically taken a 180-degree turn, fans are getting curious to know all about his personal life. More specifically, details about the people who supported Im to become such a talented golfer-his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Are Sungjae Im’s Parents?

Sungjae Im was born to his father, Ji Taek Im, and mother Mi Kim. Born in Cheongju, Im was raised on the Jeju Islands. With both of his parents fond of playing golf, little Im was introduced to the sport at the age of 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters February 1, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Sungjae Im hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Initially, the South Korean golfer mimicked his father’s style of play. Practicing at an indoor golf facility for four years, Im beat his father at golf when he was just an 8-year-old. Despite working in construction, Taek Im found time for his son and famously served as Im’s caddie at the 2022 Masters Par 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Sungjae Im’s personal life, marriage, and journey from nomadic years

Sungjae Im formerly lived a ‘nomad’ life in hotels before he finally established a base near Atlanta. Im got married, and his wife has been a strong support for him. Im’s wife has not only accompanied him to events but has also caddied for him on several occasions. The golfer himself mentioned how he has always been supported by his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, he overcame his wrist injury, which stopped him from playing the last two months of 2025. Following that, he joined the military service for his nation. As an able-bodied man, he had to join the military. However, after winning the 2023 Asian Games, he had his service reduced to three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Sungjae Im’s Ethnicity?

Sungjae Im is South Korean by ethnicity and nationality. Not a lot of information is available about his religion at the moment.