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Who Are Sungjae Im’s Parents? Ethnicity, Personal Life & More About PGA Tour Star Revealed

Disita Sikdar

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Mar 22, 2026 | 2:13 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Who Are Sungjae Im’s Parents? Ethnicity, Personal Life & More About PGA Tour Star Revealed

Disita Sikdar

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 22, 2026 | 2:13 PM EDT

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Imago

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Sungjae Im has been one of the shining stars of the PGA Tour in recent times. Displaying some incredible performances, the South Korean has taken the Valspar Championship by storm. As of March 22, 2026, the 27-year-old is leading the charts at the Valspar Championship. His current numbers at the Innisbrook Resort’s ‘Copperhead Course tell that Im is holding a two-stroke advantage at 11-under par. 

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This is a remarkable achievement for the 27-year-old. Starting the year with an injury concern, Im could not make it to the first seven PGA Tour events due to his injured wrist. As he returned to mainstream golf, things did not get better immediately. 

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Missing the cuts in his first couple of events, the hopes were not high. But now, as things seem to have drastically taken a 180-degree turn, fans are getting curious to know all about his personal life. More specifically, details about the people who supported Im to become such a talented golfer-his parents. 

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Who Are Sungjae Im’s Parents?

Sungjae Im was born to his father, Ji Taek Im, and mother Mi Kim. Born in Cheongju, Im was raised on the Jeju Islands. With both of his parents fond of playing golf, little Im was introduced to the sport at the age of 4. 

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USA Today via Reuters

Initially, the South Korean golfer mimicked his father’s style of play. Practicing at an indoor golf facility for four years, Im beat his father at golf when he was just an 8-year-old.  Despite working in construction, Taek Im found time for his son and famously served as Im’s caddie at the 2022 Masters Par 3. 

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Inside Sungjae Im’s personal life, marriage, and journey from nomadic years

Sungjae Im formerly lived a ‘nomad’ life in hotels before he finally established a base near Atlanta. Im got married, and his wife has been a strong support for him. Im’s wife has not only accompanied him to events but has also caddied for him on several occasions. The golfer himself mentioned how he has always been supported by his wife.

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Recently, he overcame his wrist injury, which stopped him from playing the last two months of 2025. Following that, he joined the military service for his nation. As an able-bodied man, he had to join the military. However, after winning the 2023 Asian Games, he had his service reduced to three weeks.

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What Is Sungjae Im’s Ethnicity?

Sungjae Im is South Korean by ethnicity and nationality. Not a lot of information is available about his religion at the moment. 

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Disita Sikdar

3,217 Articles

Disita Sikdar is a Senior Writer for EssentiallySports, primarily covering golf while also reporting on Olympic sports, including gymnastics and wrestling. She has a strong eye for record-breaking performances, world leads, and moments that carry long-term significance across individual sports. Whether tracking a leaderboard swing on Sunday afternoon or breaking down a career-defining Olympic routine, Disita approaches stories with speed, clarity, and context.

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Shreya Singh

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