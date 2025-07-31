Who Are the Commentators for AIG Women’s Open 2025?

Starting on Thursday, the AIG Women’s Open will observe the attempt from the top golfers in the world to clinch the final major of the season. With eyes on players like Lottie Woad, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, and more, it will be interesting to see who will triumph at the AIG Women’s Open. However, apart from the players, the backend team, including the commentators, host, and presenter, will be the main voice enhancing the experience of viewers. So let’s take a look at the list of names that would be active during the tournament.

Lead coverage team at the AIG Women’s Open

The coverage of the final major of the season will begin at 7 am on Thursday, led by Marcus Buckland and Sue Thearle. The 58-year-old Buckland has been the face of Sky Sports for the past 12 years for ATP and WTA tennis coverage. But his experience timeline goes back to the late 1980s when he joined the BBC as a sports broadcaster and presenter. Now, featuring the AIG Women’s Open, he will be bringing in his experience from the 2019 Solheim Cup, The Open Champions, and Olympic Golf coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Buckland is known for his calm delivery and insightful pre-match narratives, while Thearle brings a sharp journalistic eye to post-round interviews. Together, they aim to balance in-depth analysis with fan-friendly conversation.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Along with him, Sue Thearle will be leading the coverage. Being a sports journalist for BBC and Sky Sports, she has 3 decades of experience, including coverage of top golf events like The Open Championship and Ryder Cup. With a broadcast deal with the BBC, the team of presenters will have veterans from the broadcaster as well.

Iain Carter and Kat Downes will be joining the team for the 2025 edition as part of the latest deal. Carter’s voice is instantly recognizable to any UK golf fan—he’s covered every major since 2003. Meanwhile, Downes has quickly built a loyal following for her articulate breakdowns of momentum shifts and player strategy

Carter has been the golf correspondent since 2003, leading Radio 5 Live’s commentary teams at all the major championships. He has actively covered The Open, Masters, US Open, PGA Championship, and Ryder Cup. Carter, along with his colleague, Katherine “Kat” Downes, will share the stage. Downes has been the Best Newcomer in 2010, and since then she has been covering major events like The Open Championship, Ryder Cup, AIG Women’s Open, and Ladies European Tour (LET) and LPGA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Golf experts at the AIG Women’s Open are taking charge of the coverage

The list of golf experts is part of the commentators’ team, including Richard Kaufman, Big Randy, and Cody, who have been covering golf events for their respective podcasts, namely The Kaufman Show and the No Laying Up podcast. Along with the three social media personalities, former LPGA professionals Sophie Walker and Alison Nicholas will also be active.

No Laying Up has built a cult following for its candid, personality-driven takes on the game. Last year’s U.S. Women’s Open coverage by Big Randy drew over 500K views on YouTube, blending course strategy talk with off-course storytelling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Walker is a former LET professional who transitioned into media and broadcasting after competing in 150 events. She has been part of the major events coverage for Sky Sports and has been involved in The Open Championship and AIG Women’s Open. Along with her veteran broadcaster and former professional, Alison Nicholas, she will be on the team delivering live coverage. The 63-year-old former professional has two major wins, the 1987 Women’s British Open and the 1997 US Women’s Open, under her belt.

With a team of experts, including professionals, podcasters, commentators, and commentators. The coverage will be nothing less than an exciting event. Being the final major of the 2025 season, all players will be hoping to clinch the title. Who do you think will clinch the title? Share your picks with us.