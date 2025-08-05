Who Are the Commentators for FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025?

The FedEx Cup Playoffs represent golf’s most dramatic finish, and honestly, nothing else comes close. Moreover, these three weeks determine who claims the sport’s ultimate prize—we’re talking life-changing money here. Consequently, networks can’t afford to mess around when assembling their broadcast teams for maximum impact. Additionally, the stakes couldn’t be higher as players battle for $25 million in bonuses that could set up generations.

This week marks the beginning of that playoff journey. Furthermore, TPC Southwind hosts the opening act of this championship theater. Subsequently, NBC and Golf Channel have deployed their championship-caliber roster. Meanwhile, golf fans prepare for comprehensive coverage of every crucial moment.

NBC lead voices command the broadcast

Dan Hicks anchors NBC’s coverage as lead play-by-play commentator. Additionally, the veteran broadcaster brings over three decades of network experience to Memphis. Furthermore, Hicks has served as NBC’s primary golf voice since 2000. Meanwhile, producer Tommy Roy and lead announcer Dan Hicks have established themselves as seasoned professionals through countless major tournament broadcasts.

Born in Tucson, Arizona, Hicks initially harbored childhood dreams of working for NBC Sports. Subsequently, he transformed those aspirations into reality after graduating from the University of Arizona with a journalism degree. Moreover, his career progressed from local television to CNN before landing at NBC in 1992. Currently, he maintains a six-handicap and regularly plays with former colleagues like Johnny Miller.

Kevin Kisner joins Hicks as NBC’s newly appointed lead analyst. Furthermore, the four-time PGA Tour winner officially assumed this role in December 2024. Additionally, Kisner brings a fresh perspective straight from competitive play. Meanwhile, his southern charm and straightforward analysis offer viewers authentic insights.

Moreover, he began working on high-profile assignments, including the FedExCup Playoffs, starting in 2025. Subsequently, his expertise, recent tour experience, and candid analysis are central to NBC’s primary commentary team for this event. Notably, he’ll maintain a limited playing schedule while fulfilling broadcast duties.

NBC play-by-play team provides depth

Terry Gannon serves as NBC’s multi-sport veteran commentator. Additionally, he joined NBC Sports Group in 2010 after 17 years at ESPN. Furthermore, Gannon brings unique athletic credibility as a member of NC State’s 1983 NCAA basketball championship team. Meanwhile, he’s covered seven Olympic Games for NBC. Recently, he earned recognition as the play-by-play voice for the NBA on NBC beginning in 2025.

Steve Sands functions as NBC’s lead golf interviewer and versatile broadcaster. Moreover, he’s been with Golf Channel since 2001, establishing himself as a tournament fixture. Additionally, Sands graduated from Colorado State University with a technical journalism degree. Furthermore, his family owns Calvert Woodley Wines and Spirits in Washington, D.C. Notably, Tiger Woods nicknamed him “Sandsie” during their professional interactions.

NBC expert analysis from championship experience

Brad Faxon returned to NBC Sports in January 2023 as a respected analyst. Additionally, the eight-time PGA Tour winner brings unmatched putting expertise to broadcasts. Furthermore, Faxon led the PGA Tour in putting average three times during his playing career. Meanwhile, he set the single-season putting record in 2000. Previously, he worked for NBC from 2010 to 2014 before joining FOX Sports.

Curt Byrum has provided Golf Channel analysis since 2001 as both an analyst and an on-course reporter. Additionally, the South Dakota native won once on the PGA Tour at the 1989 John Deere Classic. Furthermore, he reached a career-high world ranking of 64th in 1988. Meanwhile, Byrum stepped into higher-profile assignments after Paul Azinger’s departure. Notably, his brother Tom also won once on the PGA Tour in the same year.

Justin Leonard contributes selective tower analysis while competing on the PGA Tour Champions. Additionally, the 1997 Open Championship winner brings a major championship perspective to broadcasts. Furthermore, Leonard earned 12 PGA Tour victories during his prime years. Meanwhile, he famously contributed to the 1999 Ryder Cup victory at Brookline. Recently, he won the 2025 Chubb Classic on the senior circuit.

NBC on-course reporting excellence

Jim “Bones” Mackay transitioned from legendary caddie to respected on-course reporter in 2017. Additionally, he spent 25 years carrying Phil Mickelson’s bag through five major championships. Furthermore, Mackay also caddied for Justin Thomas from 2021 to 2024. Meanwhile, his 6-foot-4-inch frame earned him the “Bones” nickname from Fred Couples. Currently, he provides unique insights from his decades inside the ropes.

John Wood joined NBC’s golf coverage in 2021 after retiring from caddying. Additionally, he worked with Matt Kuchar, Hunter Mahan, and other top players for over 20 years. Furthermore, Wood won 10 PGA Tour events as a caddie, including Kuchar’s Olympic bronze medal. Meanwhile, he’ll serve as U.S. Ryder Cup Team Manager for 2025. Notably, his seamless transition to broadcasting has earned widespread praise.

Notah Begay III represents golf’s pioneering Native American perspective since joining NBC full-time in 2013. Additionally, he won four PGA Tour events between 1999 and 2000. Furthermore, Begay was Tiger Woods’ Stanford teammate on the 1994 NCAA championship team. Meanwhile, he recently made his PGA Tour Champions debut while maintaining broadcast duties. Currently, his NB3 Foundation provides health education for Native American youth.

NBC complete championship coverage

Kathryn Tappen handles interview duties across NBC’s major sporting events. Additionally, she joined NBC Sports in 2014 from NHL Network. Furthermore, Tappen competed in track and field at Rutgers University as an Academic All-American. Meanwhile, she’s married to former NHL defenseman Jay Leach. Previously, she worked at College Sports Television and New England Sports Network.

This championship-caliber broadcast team ensures comprehensive FedEx St. Jude Championship coverage. Additionally, their combined experience spans decades of major tournament broadcasting. Furthermore, NBC’s investment in quality commentary reflects the playoffs’ elevated importance. Ultimately, viewers receive expert analysis from golf’s most knowledgeable voices as the season’s climax unfolds in Memphis.