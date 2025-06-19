Who Are the Commentators for KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025?

The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events on the golf calendar this summer. From June 19–22, the world’s best women golfers will tee it up at the stunning Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas. Designed by the renowned Gil Hanse, this par-72 layout (6,604 yards) only opened in 2023, and this week marks its debut as a major championship venue, adding a layer of intrigue to an already compelling tournament.

The stakes couldn’t be higher: a record-tying $12 million purse, a star-studded field of 150+ players, and a return appearance by defending champion Amy Yang. The lineup includes world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who is also battling a nagging neck injury, Maja Stark, Jeen Thitikul, Mao Saigo, Jin-Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Leona Maguire, Lexi Thompson, and many more. There’s also a strong local storyline, with PGA of America pro Katelyn Sepmoree making her major debut on home turf.

Naturally, with a field this deep and storylines galore, NBC Sports and Golf Channel have assembled an impressive broadcast team to bring fans closer to the action, both on TV and across streaming platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Meet the voices behind the mic at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Bringing the championship to life on screen will be a veteran crew of voices that golf fans know well. Play-by-play duties will be led by Terry Gannon, the longtime NBC/Golf Channel announcer with a versatile resume that includes not only golf, but Olympic gymnastics and figure skating. Gannon, a former NCAA basketball champion, brings polished insight and a natural storytelling style to the booth. Joining him as co-play-by-play host is Cara Banks, a rising star at NBC Sports. Since joining the Golf Channel in 2015, Banks has become a familiar presence on Golf Central and Olympic broadcasts.

The analyst team features two highly respected major champions: Morgan Pressel and Karen Stupples. Pressel, a member of the LPGA Hall of Fame and an NBC/Golf Channel analyst since 2021, offers sharp insights drawn from her stellar playing career. Stupples, who won the 2004 Women’s British Open, brings her own wealth of experience, having been an on-course reporter and analyst for more than a decade. In the iconic 18th tower, fans will hear Tom Abbott, another trusted voice who’s been with Golf Channel since 2005 and has covered countless LPGA majors and Solheim Cups.

On-course commentary will be driven by a talented crew: Paige Mackenzie, Kay Cockerill, Amy Rogers, and Gerina Mendoza Piller. Mackenzie, a former LPGA player turned lead analyst for Morning Drive and Golf Central, has been part of NBC’s golf coverage since 2012. Cockerill, herself a two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, has decades of experience walking the fairways for Golf Channel since 1995. Rogers, a Golf Channel journalist since 2020, rounds out the team with her reporting expertise. Making her on-air debut is LPGA Tour winner Gerina Mendoza Piller, who will provide fresh insights from inside the ropes.

For featured groups, Grant Boone will handle play-by-play alongside Hall-of-Famer Judy Rankin, with Piller on-course. Boone, Golf Channel’s lead LPGA voice, is fresh off an Emmy win for his coverage of the 2024 Olympics. Rankin, a 26-time LPGA winner and the former lead LPGA analyst for Golf Channel (2010–2022), adds gravitas and deep knowledge of the Women’s PGA.

In the studio, expect expert pre- and post-round analysis from an all-star lineup: Anna Jackson, Rich Lerner, Amanda Blumenherst, Mel Reid, Brandel Chamblee, Beth Ann Nichols, Amy Rogers, and George Savaricas. Reid, notably, will also contribute to NBC’s coverage of the Paris Olympics later this summer. The entire team—most of whom have covered prior Women’s PGA or LPGA majors—brings a deep well of experience and perspective to every broadcast. Now, where can we watch this iconic event?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where to watch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025

For American viewers, NBC Sports is offering nearly 100 hours of total coverage across Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock, and digital streaming. Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The opening rounds on Thursday, June 19, and Friday, June 20, will air live on Golf Channel from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET, with additional coverage later in the evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET.

For the weekend rounds on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22, morning coverage kicks off on Peacock from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET each day. The broadcast then shifts to NBC, with Peacock simulcasting, for the main coverage window from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET—perfect for fans looking to settle in and watch the leaders battle it out for the title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Live streaming of featured groups is also available on Peacock, with exclusive early coverage beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. Every broadcast can also be streamed on the NBC Sports app or at NBCSports.com. In short, early rounds will air on Golf Channel, while the weekend rounds move to NBC and Peacock, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action from Texas.

With a stacked field, a record purse, a brand-new major venue, and an elite broadcast team, the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is set to deliver four days of unforgettable golf. Whether you’re tuning in on NBC, Golf Channel, or streaming via Peacock, the voices guiding you through the championship will make sure every storyline is captured and every great shot celebrated. This is women’s golf at its best—don’t miss it.