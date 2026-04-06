Who Are the Commentators for the Masters 2026? Meet the Full Broadcast Crew

They are the people who carry Augusta National into your living room. The Masters is the one tournament that stops the sporting world every April. No other event in golf carries the same history, setting, and stakes. Before the 90th Masters begins, we have brought you the commentators for the 2026 coverage across CBS, Masters Live, and more.

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CBS’s main commentators’ list for the Masters 2026 (weekend coverage)

Jim Nantz – Lead anchor

This is Nantz’s 38th year anchoring CBS at Augusta National, and his 41st consecutive year covering the Masters for CBS Sports. He anchors the CBS window on April 11 and 12, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, with Paramount+ carrying an additional two hours from noon.

“A tradition unlike any other” will be heard again in 2026.

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Few broadcasters in any sport become synonymous with a single event. Nantz has. That phrase alone signals to millions of viewers that the biggest week in golf has arrived.

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Alongside Nantz, one man in the booth has actually won here.

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Trevor Immelman – Lead analyst

Immelman joins Nantz in the main booth for the fourth consecutive year. The 2008 Masters champion brings a genuine winner’s perspective to every conversation, the kind of credibility that only comes from having slipped on the green jacket yourself.

His playing history gives his analysis a layer no broadcast training can replicate. When Immelman talks about Augusta’s back nine under pressure, he is not guessing. He has been there with everything on the line.

And the rest of the CBS team brings the same on-course credibility.

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Additional CBS contributors:

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Frank Nobilo

A former Tour pro, Nobilo has become one of CBS’s most reliable analysts at Augusta. His technical understanding of the game helps viewers decode why certain shots at Augusta succeed or fail in ways that statistics alone cannot explain.

Nobilo has been part of CBS’s Masters coverage for years, adding a second former player voice alongside Immelman. While on a course that demands precise course management, his read on each situation adds real value to the broadcast.

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Next to Nobilo, a new face joins the main team for the first time.

Colt Knost

Knost’s debut for the main CBS coverage team at Augusta National will be in 2026. This is the job that announces the former PGA Tour player’s arrival at the top level. He has been steadily building his broadcast profile.

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He knows how challenging Augusta makes it for players because he has played there before. First appearances at the Masters are important, and Knost has the credentials to back up his high-profile role.

Dottie Pepper

A two-time major champion and LPGA Hall of Famer, Pepper brings sharp, honest analysis to the CBS coverage. Her directness is one of her strongest qualities as a broadcaster. She does not soften observations when the moment calls for straight talk.

Pepper has been part of CBS’s Masters setup for years, making her one of the familiar and trusted voices returning to Augusta in 2026. Her major-winner perspective sits comfortably alongside the former PGA Tour voices on the team.

Andrew Catalon

A seasoned CBS Sports anchor, Catalon provides the structural backbone of the broadcast. His clean delivery and experience handling live sports coverage ensures the transitions between analysis and action stay tight and purposeful throughout the weekend window.

Well, no one at Augusta has more experience on this platform than the reporter who is next on the list.

Amanda Balionis

Balionis is one of the most consistently present commentators at Augusta, a regular across multiple Masters broadcasts who has built real credibility at the tournament over the years. Her on-course access and ability to draw genuine responses from players make her an asset the broadcast relies on.

Imago PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 02: PGA, Golf Herren golfer Rory McIlroy does an interview with CBS announcer Amanda Balionis on the 18th green after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 2, 2025, at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Brian Spurlock Icon Sportswire) GOLF: FEB 02 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2502023

In 2026, she appears in both the main CBS coverage and as part of the Masters on the Range team, making her one of the hardest-working members of the entire operation.

Beyond the main commentators, a full digital team covers every corner of the Masters 2026.

Masters live / Digital coverage team

Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Johnson Wagner, Billy Kratzert, Brian Crowell, and Michael Breed cover featured groups. Wagner makes his Masters broadcasting debut after moving from Golf Channel to CBS in 2026.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman handle holes 11, 12, and 13, the most watched stretch in tournament golf.

Holes 15 & 16: Iona Stephen, Ned Michaels, and Geoff Ogilvy call two holes where Masters leaderboards change in a single shot.

Masters on the Range: Kelly Tilghman, Michael Breed, Brian Crowell, Amanda Balionis, and Iona Stephen provide pre-round coverage from the practice facility.

ESPN broadcasts the first two rounds on April 9 and 10, with Amazon Prime Video offering two hours of preceding coverage each day. Broadcast teams for both ESPN and Prime Video have not yet been announced.

The commentators’ team for the Masters 2026 is built for every platform and every fan. From Jim Nantz’s iconic call to Augusta’s iconic holes, this year’s coverage promises to deliver.