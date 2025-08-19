Who Are the Commentators for TOUR Championship 2025?

The 2025 TOUR Championship is set to take center stage at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. With $40 million in official prize money up for grabs and a spot in next season’s major championships on the line, the top 30 players will battle it out for golf’s ultimate playoff glory. As the season reaches its climax, fans everywhere will be watching closely to see who rises to the occasion.

Fans watching won’t miss a moment, thanks to the commentators ready to deliver expert insights and bring every stroke of the 2025 TOUR Championship to life.

At the helm is Dan Hicks, a Tucson, Arizona native who has been with NBC Sports since 1992. Having covered everything from football to tennis, Hicks brings decades of experience and a steady presence as the primary anchor. He is best known for his deep passion for the game and golf history. He has hosted every major, including The PLAYERS, U.S. Open, Presidents Cup, and FedEx Cup Playoffs. As NBC’s lead, he continues to anchor the TOUR Championship with authenticity and seasoned authority.

Joining him as the new lead analyst is Kevin Kisner, who balances his ongoing PGA Tour career with his role in the broadcast booth. Kisner transitioned into broadcasting in 2024, making his debut as an analyst during marquee PGA TOUR events—including The PLAYERS, the FedExCup Playoffs, and the WM Phoenix Open. In December 2024, NBC named him the full-time lead golf analyst, a move that underscores their confidence in his blunt, player-centric commentary style. The South Carolina pro’s firsthand knowledge of tournament pressure and course strategy gives fans a player’s perspective on what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Brad Faxon, widely regarded as one of golf’s best putters, brings his expertise as an analyst, sharing tips and insights that have even guided Rory McIlroy in major tournaments. Faxon joined NBC in 2010 and has since become a go-to voice for breakdowns of stroke mechanics, especially around the greens.

Meanwhile, Curt Byrum brings a wealth of experience as both a former PGA Tour player (winner of the 1989 Hardee’s Golf Classic) and a seasoned Golf Channel/WBT on-air analyst since 2001

On the course, Notah Begay III offers in-depth observations shaped by his own PGA Tour career and unique perspective as one of the few Native Americans to compete professionally. Four-time PGA Tour winner and Stanford alum alongside Tiger Woods, he’s been a part of NBC’s on-course team since 2013.

John Wood, a caddie-turned-reporter, provides behind-the-scenes insight, having carried bags for multiple Tour stars, including Matt Kuchar during his 2016 Olympic bronze medal performance. Wood has been reporting for NBC since 2021.

Smylie Kaufman, a former PGA Tour winner, rounds out the on-course team with firsthand knowledge of navigating high-pressure situations and the modern Tour landscape. He previously filled in on digital coverage for major championships, and now delivers on-course observations shaped by recent playing experience in high-pressure situations.

For post-round analysis, Cara Banks and Damon Hack lead interviews and studio discussions, drawing on years of experience covering golf and other sports. Their role is to translate what happened on the course into stories, insights, and reactions that fans can connect with long after the final putt drops.

How the 2025 TOUR Championship will play out and where to catch every shot

The 2025 TOUR Championship kicks off with all players starting at even par, competing over 72 holes of stroke play; every shot counts in this season-long showdown for FedExCup points. With only the top 30 players qualifying, each swing carries the weight of the entire season.

Fans won’t miss a moment of the 2025 TOUR Championship, with coverage available across TV, streaming, and radio. Thursday and Friday, GOLF Channel brings live action from 1-6 p.m. ET, while Saturday’s play runs 1-2:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel and 2:30-7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. Sunday follows noon-1:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel and 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, giving viewers plenty of opportunities to catch every decisive stroke.

For fans wanting extra coverage, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ streams from Thursday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday noon-7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., offering main feeds, marquee groups, featured groups, and select holes. PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio delivers full audio coverage, while the Creator Classic at East Lake on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET streams across YouTube, GOLF Channel, ESPN+, and the PGA TOUR FAST Channel, adding a fun prelude to the championship.

With fan favorites Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Ludvig Åberg in the mix, all eyes will be on who can take home the 2025 TOUR Championship. Backed by a fresh format and a team of expert commentators bringing every moment to life, this finale promises thrilling action and plenty of unforgettable moments for golf fans.