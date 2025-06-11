Who Are the Commentators for U.S. Open 2025 at Oakmont Country Club?

The Oakmont Country Club is set to be special for more than one reason. Not only will the iconic and historical course host the U.S. Open for the 10th time, but it will also witness a bloodbath on the undulating and high roughs as Bryson DeChambeau battles for his title defense. The 7,372-yard course with a par of 70 now features 175 bunkers for the 2025 U.S. Open. Is it going to be competitive? Yes. However, aside from that, something else will stand out—the coverage and broadcast team for the event.

NBC Sports, for instance, will cover nearly 300 hours of live first tee to final putt coverage across NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, and Peacock. Aside from that, they will incorporate the Emmy Award-winning ARL Drone Tracing Technology in collaboration with Rolex for comprehensive championship coverage, both on linear and digital platforms. Here’s a list of the commentators and analysts who will be responsible for a smooth broadcast this week.

The 2025 U.S. Open broadcast team features a lineup of experienced hosts, analysts, and reporters. Broadcasting legend Mike Tirico will lead the team as the broadcasting host. Tirico began his tenure with NBC Sports Group in July 2016, hosting the live coverage of The Open from Royal Troon in Scotland. Soon after, he made his Olympic debut by hosting NBC’s daytime coverage of the Rio 2016 Games. Given his resume, it’s no wonder he will serve as the host of the 2025 U.S. Open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Tirico will be joined by some of the most well-known voices in the golf world. Following him, the play-by-play and analyst pairings for the event will feature Dan Hicks with Kevin Kisner, the U.S. team’s Ryder Cup vice-captain. Next, we have Terry Gannon and Brad Faxon, play-by-play and analyst on the team, respectively. Tirico will team up with Notah Begay III, who is among the few Native American golfers to have participated in the PGA Tour. Then, we have Steve Sands and Gary Koch. Koch has played on both the Tour and the Champions Tour.

AD

Rich Lerner teams up with Curt Byrum for play-by-play and analysis. Bryum, a former PGA Tour pro, started working with Golf Channel in 2001 as an analyst and on-course reporter for their PGA Tour events coverage. Lastly, we have Tom Abbott collaborating with Arron Oberholser for the play-by-play and the analyst team.

Of course, the on-course team is just as diverse. Smylie Kaufman, John Wood, Paige Mackenzie, Curt Byrum, and Roger Maltbie are part of the on-course reporting team. For interviews at the U.S. Open, Kira Dixon and Cara Banks will be conducting discussions with the elite roster. The featured group and multiview announce teams consist of play-by-play commentators Steve Burkowski, Steve Schlanger, Justin Kutcher, George Savaricas, and Todd Lewis. Veteran LPGA pro Mel Reid, along with John Cook, Craig Perks, Jim Gallagher Jr., Johnson Wagner, Tripp Isenhour, Billy Ray Brown, and Mark Rolfing, is part of the analysts and on-course reporters team.

Finally, the prime-time “Live From” shows on Golf Channel are back, featuring Rich Lerner as the anchor for the prime-time editions that air right after play. Interestingly, Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley will return as analysts, while Johnson Wagner will contribute on-course segments. However, there’s another team that will be present at Oakmont this week.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

SiriusXM will serve as the sole audio broadcaster for the 2025 U.S. Open

SiriusXM will serve as the exclusive national audio broadcaster for the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Aside from that, the network will also provide live shot-by-shot coverage for all four days at Oakmont. Fans can access the U.S. Open Week programming on SiriusXM in their vehicles (channel 92) and via the SiriusXM app. Now that we know what SiriusXM will offer, here are the members leading its broadcasting team.

The SiriusXM’s broadcast team is diverse, and includes play-by-play announcers Taylor Zarzour and Brian Katrek, along with Steve Melnyk and Brendon de Jonge as the broadcast’s analysts. 3x U.S. Open winner Hale Irwin will be present as part of the event analysis for all the weekend rounds. On the other hand, Fred Albers, Emilia Doran, Andres Gonzalez, John Maginnes, and Carl Paulson will handle SiriusXM’s on-course reporting. When the rounds end, 5 Clubs’ Gary Williams will provide a two-hour recap of the same.

“Well before the opening round, fans have SiriusXM to prepare them for the Championship with in-depth analysis of the course, the field and the latest news from the week. Then once the first tee shot is in the air and through the finish, our hosts and analysts are calling the action throughout the day, ensuring our audience won’t miss a moment,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer, said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

SiriusXM will also feature a daily lineup of original talk shows hosted by current and former U.S. Open participants and golf experts. This will help deliver the latest news from Oakmont, including insights leading up to the final day round. The 2009 U.S. Open winner, Lucas Glover, and 2008 U.S. Open runner-up, Rocco Mediate, are part of this particular lineup.

Whose voice are you waiting to hear the most? Let us know!