Who Are the Team USA Vice-Captains for Ryder Cup 2025? Final List Explored

The last time Team USA won the Ryder Cup was at Whistling Straits in 2021, and Bethpage might change that! The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated editions in recent memory. Set against the electric atmosphere of New York, the event marks a new chapter for Team USA with a hungry squad eager to reclaim the Cup after their loss in Rome.

What’s adding to the intrigue? Captain Keegan Bradley is one of the youngest captains in history. This is his first leadership role, but he has made some bold changes. Last time, only three vice-captains were announced; now the final count is five. There’s no official cap on vice-captains, and Bradley is building a diverse support team to match the high-stakes pressure of a home Ryder Cup. So, who are these five vice captains?

1. Jim Furyk

Jim Furyk brings diverse Ryder Cup experience to the table, which makes him a strong and steady choice as vice-captain. He’s done the job three times before, helping Team USA win in both 2016 and 2021, and even led the squad as captain back in 2018. As a player, Furyk was a Ryder Cup regular, making nine straight appearances from 1997 to 2014, the second-most in U.S. history.

Originally from West Chester, Pennsylvania, Furyk has racked up 29 professional wins, including 17 PGA Tour titles and the 2003 U.S. Open. Just last year, he led the U.S. team to a big Presidents Cup win in Montreal. With his cool-headed leadership, sharp strategy, and strong connection with players, Furyk adds the kind of experience and stability Keegan Bradley will count on heading into Bethpage.

2. Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner brings proven match-play strength and strong locker room chemistry to Team USA’s leadership group. While this will be his first-ever Ryder Cup in any capacity, he’s no stranger to team events. He served as a captain’s assistant at the 2024 Presidents Cup and competed for the U.S. in both 2017 and 2022.

Kisner, a four-time PGA Tour winner from Aiken, South Carolina, has built a reputation as one of the best match-play competitors in the game. He won the WGC-Dell Match Play in 2019 and also finished runner-up in 2018 and 2022. A first-timer, yeah, but a valuable asset for the USA team.

3. Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson was Keegan Bradley’s first choice as vice-captain for Team USA, and it’s easy to see why. The 38-year-old from North Carolina is a seasoned PGA Tour pro with seven career wins, including a major title at the 2012 U.S. Open. He’s also no stranger to team events, having played in three Ryder Cups (2012, 2014, and 2018) and three Presidents Cups.

Simpson and Bradley share a close friendship, and for Simpson, representing the U.S. in those Ryder Cups remains one of the most meaningful chapters of his career. Now, he’s ready to bring that experience to the team room and help Bradley guide the squad as they aim to bring the Ryder Cup back home from Europe.

4. Brandt Snedeker

Snedeker was Bradley’s second pick for the Ryder Cup vice-captain role, bringing both playing success and respected leadership to the team. A nine-time PGA Tour winner and the 2007 Rookie of the Year, Snedeker is stepping into his first Ryder Cup vice-captaincy, but he’s no stranger to the event.

One of the biggest reasons he stands out for this role is the recognition he’s earned off the course; he picked up the Payne Stewart Award in 2024 for the way he carries himself and gives back to the game. Not long after, he was tapped to lead Team USA at the 2026 Presidents Cup, a move that shows just how much faith the golf community has in his leadership.

5. Gary Woodland

And now, last but not least, Gary Woodland has been named as the fifth and final vice-captain. This would be his first Ryder Cup. Gary Woodland absolutely deserves his spot as vice-captain, not just for what he’s done on the course, but for everything he’s pushed through off it. He’s a major winner (2019 U.S. Open), still playing at a high level, and has real team match experience from the 2019 Presidents Cup. But what really sets him apart is his mental toughness.

In 2023, he had brain surgery to remove a dangerous lesion and came back to compete again, something that earned him the PGA Tour Courage Award in 2025. He is loved by fans and brings a quiet strength and leadership vibe that fits perfectly with what Keegan Bradley is building for Team USA.

With a mix of veteran insight and fresh energy, Team USA’s leadership squad looks ready to shake things up at Bethpage.