Who Are Tom Mckibbin’s Parents? LIV Golf Star’s Support System Explored

At just 22 years old, Tom McKibbin signed a £4 million deal with LIV Golf’s Legion XIII in January 2025. But behind the multimillionaire golfer stands a team that doesn’t wear designer polo shirts or carry endorsement deals. His parents, Sara and Robin.

Neither Sara nor Robin comes from a golfing background. Both work full-time while masterminding their son’s global golf career. And somehow, this non-golfing couple has raised one of the sport’s most promising young talents. Tom is their only child, and they’ve sacrificed everything to get him where he is today.

Sara McKibbin works as an Office Manager at IPC Mouldings, a plastics manufacturing company in Carrickfergus. Robin runs his own training consultancy, McKibbin 1970 Limited, based in Newtownabbey. Together, they’ve built one of golf’s brightest futures.

Meet Sara and Robin McKibbin: the non-golfers raising a golf star

The McKibbin family sits down together every year at their dinner table in Newtownabbey. They plot the best amateur tournaments worldwide where Tom can gain ranking points. “I’m an only child, and it’s incredible the amount that mum and dad continue to sacrifice for me.”

Sara became the logistical mastermind behind Tom’s amateur career. She coordinated tournament schedules and travel arrangements across multiple continents. Robin, meanwhile, traveled the world carrying his son’s bag. He was there when Tom won his maiden DP World Tour victory at the 2023 Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

“They give everything to support my career, and I hugely appreciate it. Dad carries my bag at individual tournaments, and it’s always good to have him there, while mum does so much work behind the scenes to ensure that we can travel all over the world,” Tom once said, recognising the effort of his parents. But Tom’s journey into golf happened entirely by chance.

He was seven years old, playing football with a friend in Newtownabbey. The friend’s father was a keen golfer and invited Tom to join them at a local driving range. Tom went with them every other week. The sport came naturally to him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“When I was younger, I was lucky enough that I had a good basic ability at most sports, but with golf, I just kept getting better and better.”

Tom quickly realized he could hit the ball harder and better than many junior players. Even local club pros couldn’t match his power. Robin built a putting green and a practice net in their backyard garden. Tom spent up to four hours a day there, honing his skills.

Both parents maintained full-time jobs while funding Tom’s global tournament schedule. They paid for coaching, equipment, and travel expenses throughout his amateur years. The sacrifices were substantial, and Tom knew it.

Belfast Royal Academy supported Tom’s dreams with online study arrangements. In June 2019, at age 16, he made a dramatic dash from his Amateur Championship debut at Portmarnock to sit his final Biology GCSE exam at a Dublin school. He passed despite his frequent absences.

Tom initially planned to attend the University of Florida. Then COVID-19 hit. “It was very hard to juggle the schoolwork being back at home [in Ireland] and then having to do the exams in the States.” Tom turned professional in April 2021 instead. His decision to join LIV Golf has been equally well-documented, though it meant going against advice from his mentor Rory McIlroy.

While Sara and Robin form Tom’s foundation, there’s another person who’s become integral to his support system.

Charlotte Storey: the girlfriend who keeps Tom grounded

Tom McKibbin isn’t navigating this journey alone. Charlotte Storey has been his girlfriend for several years now. The exact timeline remains private. But she has become part of the McKibbin family inner circle.

Charlotte possibly attended Belfast Royal Academy too. A 2018 school publication mentions Charlotte Storey participating in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge. This suggests they may have known each other since their school years.

The most heartwarming moment came in July 2025. Charlotte and Sara were watching television together at home. They spotted a story about six abandoned puppies at Dogs Trust Ballymena. The puppies had been named after famous golfers during The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. One was called “Tom McKibbin.”

Charlotte and Sara immediately alerted Tom. He decided to adopt his namesake puppy. Tom and Charlotte visited Dogs Trust Ballymena together. They welcomed “Tom McKibbin Junior”—or simply “Junior”—into their family. Northern Ireland media covered the adoption widely.

“My girlfriend and mum were sitting watching television together when they saw the puppy story.”

Charlotte maintains a low profile on social media. Her Instagram handle appears to be @charlottestorey. She stays largely away from media attention. But her close bond with Sara speaks volumes. The couple seems to share a home.

Tom now ranks 110th in the Official World Golf Ranking, although Data Golf ranks him 53rd, a more accurate reflection, given that LIV players can’t earn OWGR points. He finished 20th in the 2025 LIV Golf individual standings and helped Legion XIII win the Team Championship.

Sara coordinates logistics from her office in Carrickfergus. Robin built practice facilities in their Newtownabbey garden. Charlotte supports quietly from home. This tight-knit unit has carried Tom from a driving range at age seven to a £4 million LIV Golf contract at 22.

“I am lucky that I still love golf. All I want to do is get better.”