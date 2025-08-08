Who Are Tommy Fleetwood’s Parents? All About PGA Tour Pro’s Support System

Tommy Fleetwood is no uncommon name. Born and raised in Southport, England, he has become one of the most respected and consistent performers in modern golf. Often recognised by his smooth flowing hair, Fleetwood turned professional in 2010 and became a multiple winner on the DP World Tour (European Tour). While he’s had seven wins on that tour, including his last at the 2024 Dubai Invitational, Fleetwood has never claimed a title on the PGA Tour since joining in 2018. But still, his highlights range from runner-up finishes in prestigious majors to a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He’s achieved immense success all while being admired for his steady demeanor and unwavering focus on performance.

Behind Tommy’s calm exterior and on-course successes stand two people who helped shape not just his game but his character—his parents, Pete and Sue Fleetwood. Tommy Fleetwood’s father, Pete, has long been a grounding presence in his life. From his earliest years, Pete Fleetwood fostered his son’s passion for golf. In fact, the two used to sneak into Royal Birkdale for practice sessions, planting the seeds of ambition that would one day lead the PGA Tour star to make the cut at the Open Championship at that same venue. It was in 2017 when Tommy Fleetwood made his first cut at the British major and finished tied 27th.

Pete even served as Tommy’s caddie in the early years of his pro career, guiding him through tournaments until 2011. Pete Fleetwood worked at construction sites, and the hard labour took a toll on his knees. While he initially was dependent on a trolley to carry the bag on the course, the caddying chapter ended when Tommy Fleetwood started playing on the European Tour. And as per tour regulations, trolleys aren’t allowed on the course.

But even off the course, Pete remained nearly as influential. Tommy Fleetwood has often leaned on his father for advice during challenging times. In one telling instance during a difficult tournament in China in 2016, Tommy reached out to Pete, who gently reminded him of his first coach and encouraged him to reconnect. “I’d never really struggled before, and I found it difficult to express to people how bad I felt inside,” Fleetwood recalled. “My dad told me there was only one man who knew my swing as well as he did, and that was my first coach, Alan Thompson. So I texted him and we arranged to meet up,” Tommy Fleetwood told the Daily Mail about his emotional and professional lifeline that helped Tommy move past his struggles.

Sue Fleetwood, Tommy’s mother, was equally vital in his journey. She was a constant source of warmth and encouragement, sending him simple messages like, “You’ll have a good day tomorrow,” even when he was struggling with his form in 2021. Tragically, she battled cancer for two years before passing away at age 60 in July 2022. Tommy Fleetwood has always spoken movingly about how her loss created a “big hole” in his life. During his triumph at the 2022 Nedbank Challenge later that year, he said his victory felt deeply emotional, mainly because his mother couldn’t witness it. “That was the emotional part,” Fleetwood told the Guardian. “I wasn’t emotional about winning. I felt very calm that day. I enjoyed playing and coming down the stretch. My mindset was good, I was playing really well,” he added.

While his mother’s loss left a deep and lasting void in his life, Fleetwood reflected on how he and his family handled the difficult years with adversity.

Tommy Fleetwood is playing through the loss of his mother

The loss of his mother is something Tommy Fleetwood describes as something no one can ever truly be ready for. “Who is ever ready for that? She was still young. She was the one person, apart from my wife, who texted me every day of my life. It was a big loss, a big hole,” he told the Guardian, the importance his mother held besides his wife, Claire. Her two-year battle with cancer was particularly hard on his father, who had been married to her for 42 years and had sat by her side through every moment of suffering. Fleetwood speaks with quiet pride about how his father handled those difficult days, and his reflections carry no hint of self-pity.

He simply wishes his parents could have travelled more in those final years, after having played such a central role in his career. “I would have loved my mum and dad to have been able to travel more. They missed out on the last couple of years, having been such a big part of my career. I could still enjoy going home and spending the time I was given with both of them,” he expressed with regret. But in the weeks that followed his mother’s passing, Fleetwood returned to competition far sooner than many might have expected. Just after a month, he teed it up at the 2022 Open at St.Andrews, where he finished tied for 4th.

Together, Pete and Sue devoted themselves to Tommy Fleetwood’s growth—not only as an athlete, but as a person. Their influence runs deep in him, and it’s no exaggeration to say that every win, every breakthrough, feels in part like a tribute to their love and dedication.