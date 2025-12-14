Who Are Wyndham Clark’s Parents? Meet PGA Tour Pro’s Support Pillars Randall & Lise Thevnet

Essentials Inside The Story This article puts the spotlight on Wyndham Clark's parents, Randall Clark and Lise Thevenet Clark. While their son Wyndham has made a name for himself on the greens, the duo achieved substantial success in their own careers as well. The article also sheds light on Wyndham Clark's late mother's struggles with cancer.

It was during the end of 2017 when Wyndham Clark won his ticket to the 2018 season of the PGA Tour. Ever since, the American star has tried to maintain a rising graph in his career. In 2023, he had a magnificent season as he pulled off impeccable performances throughout the year. Alongside playing in the Ryder Cup and winning the Wells Fargo Championship to secure his first PGA Tour win, he defeated Rory McIlroy to win the 2023 US Open. But behind his success on the greens lies the story of another duo, his parents.

Who are Wyndham Clark’s parents?

While they have been his strongest support systems, Wyndham Clark’s parents too, have a story that deserve the spotlight. Wyndham was born to Randall Clark and Lise Thevenet Clark.

Randall Clark was a professional tennis player. On the other hand, his beloved wife and Wyndham’s mother, Lise Thevenet Clark, was a beauty pageant winner. Back in 1981, she even won the Miss New Mexico USA pageant. Later, however, Randall Clark delved into real estate, and Lise was a National Sales Director for Mary Kay.

The proud son once shared with Golf Digest, “My dad never talked much about his tennis career, I know there were injuries and disappointment, but he said I had a gift that would be wasted if I didn’t put in the work.” Wyndham added, “At dinner he’d ask, ‘How’d you get better today?’ and I learned to always have an answer.” Going down the memory lane, the PGA Tour star added, “…my mom could throw a perfect spiral and beat us all in ping pong. In every photograph until she’s 16, she looks like a boy. But then she transformed into this beautiful woman, and was Miss New Mexico USA in 1981.”

Randall Clark and Lise Thevenet Clark have three children together. Their golfer son, Wyndham Clark, was born on December 9, 1993. Before Wyndham, they gave birth to their eldest child and only daughter, Kaitlin, in 1990. Wyndham also has a younger brother who was born to Randall and Lise in 1997.

Where did Randall Clark and Lise Thevenet Clark meet?

Randall Clark and Lise Thevenet Clark hailed from Albuquerque, New Mexico. As the duo grew up in the same vicinity, it is presumed that they met sometime during their stay in Albuquerque.

Speaking of their professional lives, the late Lise Thevenet Clark worked as a model. She even went on to become Miss New Mexico while representing her state in the Miss USA Pageant back in 1981. However, as per reports from Heavy.com, she then switched her profession and started working in advertising and marketing at Mary Kay.

Now, coming to Wyndham’s father, Randall had a brief stint as a professional tennis player. However, much like his mother, Randall, too, switched his profession afterwards. As per updates dating back to 2023 from Sporting News and the US Sun, Randall worked as a realtor and was also involved with a storage company.

They tied the knot back in April 1989 in Los Angeles, California. Four years later, the duo gave birth to Wyndham on December 9, 1993.

What ethnicity are Wyndham Clark’s parents?

There is not much information available about the ethnicity of Wyndham Clark’s parents. However, both of his parents are American and follow Christianity as their religion.

Unfortunately, while Wyndham’s mother supported him through thick and thin, she encountered a life-threatening condition just six months after the birth of Wyndham’s younger brother, Brendan in 1997. Diagnosed with breast cancer, Lisa had to undergo two years of chemotherapy. Sadly, despite beating the disease initially, she was again diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2012.

Wyndham Clark’s Relationship with His Parents

Wyndham Clark shared a strong and beautiful bond with his family. However, his mother’s unfortunate death left him shattered. Wyndham was just a 19-year-old boy when he lost his mom to breast cancer.



Reflecting on the bond he shared with his parents, Wyndham Clark shared a story he has heard ‘a thousand times’. He shared, “How my mom brought me to a driving range when I was 3, and after I finished one bucket, I wanted another. But I don’t remember that. My earliest vivid golf memory is making a hole-in-one when I was 6. Driver from 125 yards. It was on a family trip to the mountains, so the thin air must’ve helped. My dad and I had a bet going that he’d buy me a PlayStation if I made an eagle, and he paid up.

Wyndham was in his sophomore year at Oklahoma State University when Lise Thevenet Clark breathed her last. While losing his mother left young Wyndham grief-stricken, he has made sure to keep the memories in his heart as he moves forward in his golfing career.