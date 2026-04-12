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Who Gives Rory McIlroy the Green Jacket if He Wins the 2026 Masters?

Md Saife Fida

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Apr 12, 2026 | 5:14 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Who Gives Rory McIlroy the Green Jacket if He Wins the 2026 Masters?

Md Saife Fida

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 12, 2026 | 5:14 PM EDT

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The Green Jacket is awarded annually to the winner of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, a tradition that began in 1949 to signify honorary membership into the club.  And the primary tradition is that the winner of the previous year’s Masters presents the Green Jacket to the new champion on Sunday evening. It happens in general, and we’ve seen it since Sam Snead.

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But what happens if the defending champion isn’t available to put the green jacket on the winner, because he’s also the recipient?

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In the rare event of a repeat winner (a golfer wins back-to-back), the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club presents the jacket to the champion, as the winner cannot present it to themselves. This has happened only three times before: Jack Nicklaus (1966), Nick Faldo (1990), and Tiger Woods (2002). Now, if Rory McIlroy wins the Green Jacket once again, according to the Tournament traditions, the club calls the current chairman, Fred Ridley, to put the jacket back on the defending champion.

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Md Saife Fida

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Md Saife Fida is a golf writer at EssentiallySports who specializes in tour coverage across the PGA and LPGA circuits. Writing for the Golf NewsBreak desk, Saife dives into swing mechanics, course strategy, player form, and key moments that shape tournament momentum and final leaderboards. His storytelling also captures the cultural side of the sport, spotlighting fan traditions, international events, and milestone victories that resonate beyond the scorecard. A tech graduate, Md Saife Fida brings both creative writing and content strategy skills to his reporting. As an active player himself, he adds a hands-on perspective to his coverage, breaking down the game from a golfer’s point of view. His long-term goal is to establish himself as a trusted golf insider, delivering exclusive insights from inside the ropes and the clubhouse.

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