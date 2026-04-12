Who Gives Rory McIlroy the Green Jacket if He Wins the 2026 Masters?

The Green Jacket is awarded annually to the winner of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, a tradition that began in 1949 to signify honorary membership into the club. And the primary tradition is that the winner of the previous year’s Masters presents the Green Jacket to the new champion on Sunday evening. It happens in general, and we’ve seen it since Sam Snead.

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But what happens if the defending champion isn’t available to put the green jacket on the winner, because he’s also the recipient?

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In the rare event of a repeat winner (a golfer wins back-to-back), the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club presents the jacket to the champion, as the winner cannot present it to themselves. This has happened only three times before: Jack Nicklaus (1966), Nick Faldo (1990), and Tiger Woods (2002). Now, if Rory McIlroy wins the Green Jacket once again, according to the Tournament traditions, the club calls the current chairman, Fred Ridley, to put the jacket back on the defending champion.

This is a developing story..

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