Who Is Aaron Rai’s Wife, Gaurika Bishnoi? All About PGA Tour WAG’s Lifestyle, Career & More

Originally from Gurugram, India, Gaurika Bishnoi is not just a supportive partner to Aaron Rai but also a golfer. She holds a degree in Economics from Jesus and Mary College. Her transition to golf came after an initial interest in tennis, with her younger brother playing a key role in introducing her to the sport as they trained together at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

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As for their personal life, Aaron Rai has been deliberately tight-lipped. The couple married in July 2025 in a vibrant Indian ceremony at Hedsor House, just outside London. They now live in Jacksonville, Florida. Rai rarely brings his personal life into press conversations, but after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, he opened up just enough.

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“It’s hard for me to really sum up how much of an effect she’s had on me as a person, and also that actually feeds into my golf,” he said.

What does Aaron Rai’s wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, do?

Gaurika has established herself on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour with eight individual titles. She was ranked the number one female player on the circuit in both 2017 and 2019. One of her standout performances came in Mysuru, where she closed with a 4-under-par 66. Her record in India speaks for itself, even before her international career began to take shape.

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Bishnoi currently competes on the Ladies European Tour, where she has yet to claim a win but continues to grow her game on the international stage. Representing India on the LET has brought her a level of global exposure that few Indian women golfers have achieved.

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American golf fans first got a proper look at Bishnoi during the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest, where she caddied for Rai and then stepped up to hit a shot that landed closer to the pin than his. The moment went viral instantly, with commentators and fans joking that she might actually be the better golfer between the two. It was the kind of introduction that makes people pay attention.

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In 2026, they returned to Augusta for the Par 3 Contest with Bishnoi back on the bag, and Rai shot 6-under to win the event. Later that year, he returned the favor by caddying for her during a Ladies European Tour event in October.

Their dynamic, two professionals genuinely supporting each other’s careers, is clearly working for both of them.