Who Is Adam Schefter: Meet ESPN Reporter Joining $20 Million PGA Tour Event as On-Course Reporter

For fans who mostly follow golf, Adam Schefter might be a not-so-common figure. For fans of football, Schefty is a one-in-a-million soul. The ESPN reporter has covered the National Football League for ESPN over the last sixteen years. He became a football analyst with ESPN in 2009 after having spent time as a journalist in the football world across several other platforms. Over the years, Schefter had been a fresh look for football on ESPN, with Sports Illustrated naming him in their Top 40, a listing of the NFL’s top officials, executives, coaches, players, and media members.

So, when ESPN announced its team for the Travelers Championship, Schefter’s presence might have been a bit intriguing. Especially considering that he is supposed to cover a featured group at the Connecticut-based signature event—Keegan Bradley and Rory McIlroy. The group will tee off at 10:30 AM ET, and Schefter will be there to be your guide to watch them.

But who is Adam Schefter, a revered face in the football world?

Adam Schefter’s stellar career in sports

Schefter graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, during which he also served as a freelance reporter for the Chicago Tribune. He began his career in journalism as an editor at the Michigan Daily. After graduating from university in 1990, Schefter joined the Seattle Post-Intelligencer as an intern before moving to Denver to start writing for the Rocky Mountain News. Nearly six years later, Schefter made the jump to the Denver Post. During his tenure at the Denver Post, Schefter served as the president of the Pro Football Writers of America for a period from 2001 to 2002.

There were signs that Schefty, as he is referred to on occasion, was getting more involved with NFL broadcasts after he served as a substitute for Woody Paige in ESPN’s Around the Horn five times. He joined the NFL Network in 2004, nearly eight years after he started at the Denver Post, and also wrote for NFL.com and appeared on NFL’s Total Access. A few years later, he made the momentous decision to join ESPN’s NFL Team.

Schefter will be a stranger to several of the hardcore golf fans, but it will be a challenge he relishes, as he has admitted before.

Adam Schefter cherishes new challenges

“It’s refreshing. I love stepping out of this zone on the rare occasion that I can. I like being let out of the cage. And ESPN doesn’t let me out of the cage very often.” Schefter stated. “But I love to feel the energy of something that is not familiar to you. That you have not done for 35 years. Where it’s new faces in a new place. That to me is a little bit stimulating.”

Golf is not the only new challenge for him, though. He has also dabbled in the NBA, when he covered the Cleveland Cavaliers for a game. LeBron James recognized him immediately and was confused as to why the NFL reporter was at the NBA game in an official capacity. “I was doing a Cleveland Cavaliers game on a Friday night in late March, and I’m in the hall, and LeBron walks past, and he goes, ‘What are you doing here? Did you get lost?’” Schefty recalled. Can we expect a few golfers getting confused, too?

Golf fans are very difficult to please and are mostly very averse to abrupt changes. Married to Sharri Maio, Schefter will be a delight to see at the $20 million event. Will the ESPN reporter be up to the challenge?