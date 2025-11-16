Who Is Adam Schenk’s Wife? All You Need to Know About PGA Tour Pro’s Life Partner

Golf followers have watched Adam Schenk rise through the PGA Tour. And like any other golfer, he also has someone who supports and encourages him, while staying in the dark. It’s his wife. A steady presence at tournaments and a favorite among many supporters, the woman often seen by Adam’s side has become a point of interest for those who follow his career.

Who is Adam Schenk’s wife, Kourtney Schenk?

Kourtney Schenk was born on May 14, 1990. Adam Schenk uploaded an Instagram post on her 30th birthday. “Everyone go and wish a very happy 30th birthday to my amazing wife!” he wrote in the caption. She is a former online media guru. But after her marriage to Adam, she became a volunteer with the PGA Tour Wives Association and Tesori Family Foundation.

Kourtney attended South Knox High School before attending Indiana University Bloomington to get a Bachelor’s in Kinesiology. Currently, she serves on the Board of Directors of the Tesori Family Foundation and as Vice President of Memberships for the PGA Tour Wives Association.

But besides her professional life, Adam Schenk’s wife joins him as he travels across the world to play on the PGA Tour.

Adam Schenk and Kourtney Schenk’s love life

Their story goes back to their engagement at Schenk Sod Farm in 2018. Adam Schenk revealed the news with an Instagram post captioned, “She said yes!! I’m excited and very grateful to be able to spend the rest of my life with you! 👫💍💯” The post featured an image of Adam on his knees and Kourtney reacting in shock and amazement.

They tied the knot the following year, in December 2019, at Vincennes, Indiana. The couple continues to live in Adam’s hometown, where his family runs a long-standing sod and grain farm. Adam Schenk and his wife have two children in total. Their first child arrived in April 2023. They named him Adam Schenk Jr., aka AJ. In February 2025, they welcomed their second bundle of joy on February 14, 2025. It was a boy again, and they called him Connor Alan Schenk.

Besides these two young ones, the couple also has a golden retriever named Bunker.

Kourtney Schenk’s role as a support pillar

Kourtney is often spotted cheering during PGA Tour events, whether it’s the Valspar Championship or the Sentry Tournament, where she even joined activities organized for players and their families. Her social media presence offers warm glimpses of their life, including moments with their son, Adam Schenk Jr., born in April 2023. She also supports community efforts and stays involved in projects connected to Adam’s career, adding even more interest to their growing family story.

In fact, when she was at the Valspar Championship, she was 8 months pregnant. Despite that, she flew to watch her husband, who was leading the event after 54 holes. “Really, really important,” she said of seeing Adam. “You can’t miss stuff like this.”

Adam Schenk’s wife really cherishes moments like this. The two have even shared an Instagram post about their time together at the Masters 2025. The caption shows how much these moments mean to Kourtney. “Wednesday at The Masters will always be one of my most cherished days 💚 Getting to join Adam at work to end his week of prep is the greatest treat, even though we are terrible caddies. We are so proud of Dada & so thankful for another trip around the Par Three! 🌺” she wrote.

These outings on the golf course show their strong family bond and mutual support.