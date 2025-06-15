Who Is Adam Scott’s Caddie? All You Need to Know About the PGA Tour Pro’s Trusted Bagman

Adam Scott has always been known for his smooth swing, steely focus, and that Masters green jacket, which he earned in 2013. While it’s been a minute since Scott’s last victory at the 2020 Genesis Invitational, he seems to be coming back to form at the 2025 U.S. Open. And as any golf fan knows, behind every great golfer is a great caddie—part strategist, part therapist, and 100% essential. Over the years, the Australian has had quite a few prominent names on his bag, including Steve Williams and Tony Navarro, but since the start of the 2022 season, we’ve spotted a new face on Scott’s bag. So, who is Greg Hearmon, the trusted one to carry Scott’s clubs on the fairways?

Where is Greg Hearmon from?

Helping Scott navigate everything from swirling winds to reading a tricky putt and helping him calm his nerves on the course, Hearmon has become an integral part of Scott’s team—and there’s more to the story than just yardages and club choices.

Hearmon hails from South Africa but is settled in Perth, Australia, and was first spotted on Adam Scott’s bag in 2022. Hearmon is not a newcomer on the Tour and has caddied for some prominent names from South Africa, including Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen, before committing to Scott. Caddying for almost 27 years now, Hearmon’s biggest highlight of his career was when he witnessed Charl Schwartzel’s 2011 Masters victory.

But his experience of being an exceptional caddy also comes from the fact that he is an avid golfer too and played college golf at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. Hearmon has consistently been in touch with the game since, and as of 2020, his handicap was five.

The year he began caddying for Scott, the duo had some stellar finishes, including a tied 4th at the 2022 Genesis Invitational and a tied 5th at the 2022 BMW Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Even the following year, in 2023, Scott had five top-10 finishes, including a tied 5th finish at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, which was his best that year.

Hearmon, who goes by the nickname “the helpful caddie”, which he got since his school days, is also a keen supporter of the football team, Liverpool, and loves to play cricket. His dream foursome is Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Nick Price (who is also his role model). When he is not travelling and caddying for Scott, he resides in South Africa during the off-season with his wife and two kids.

With an experienced bagman like Hearmon, Scott is making a comeback at the 2025 U.S. Open, where he’s tied second after the third round, and is seeking a win since his last solid performance when he finished second at the 2024 BMW Championship. But Hearmon is not the only prominent caddie that Scott has had.

Adam Scott’s loopers before Hearmon

Adam Scott turned professional in the year 2000 and has had 32 wins in his career, including 14 on the PGA Tour. His highlight remains the moment when he won the 2013 Masters after a sudden-death playoff against Ángel Cabrera and became the first Australian to do so. “It’s amazing that it’s my destiny to be the first Aussie to win, it’s just incredible,” said Scott when he experienced the magical moment. It was Steve Williams on his bag, who was able to witness this moment with him and led him to the win.

Before Williams, Scott had Tony Navarro on his bag from 2005-2011, who was the long-time caddie of Greg Norman. Their partnership culminated after Scott finished second at the 2011 Masters. Steve Williams was introduced to Scott first in 2011, at the U.S. Open when Tiger Woods was injured. While initially it was just temporary, Woods and Williams parted ways, and then Williams became Scott’s permanent caddie. The two witnessed their first win at the 2011 WGC BridgeStone Invitational. But they eventually split in 2017, as Williams was thinking about retirement, but occasionally helps out Scott, like he did at the 2023 Masters tournament. John Limanti was on Adam Scott’s bag between Williams’ departure and Hearmon’s arrival, and Limanti had worked with Aaron Baddeley and Brendon Todd in the past.

With these prominent caddies on his bag, it’s evident that Adam Scott only picks the best when it comes to his preference for his on-course partnership.