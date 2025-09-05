Who Is Adrien Saddier? DP World Tour Pro’s Lifestyle, Career & More

At the age of four, when kids are uncertain which sport to play, Adrien Saddier embarked on a journey to becoming a professional golfer. Having a clear goal, the golfer was tested for resilience throughout his professional journey since 2013. And despite all the struggles, he proved his worth with his performance. Be it at the Challenge Tour or the European Tour, also known as the DP World Tour. In fact, with his performance in 2025, he has been in the headlines because of his improving performance graph. So let’s take a look at the journey of the French professional who battled through rough phases and is now among the top names.

Adrian Saddier’s early life and amateur career

The French golfer learned the sport under his father’s influence at the age of four at Esery Golf Club. However, after learning from his father, he transitioned into learning from coach Sabine Etchevers. With the proper knowledge and exposure, the golfer became a strong name among amateurs between 2010 and 2013.

Saddier has recorded multiple wins in that period, which include the 2010 Grand Prix de Montpellier Massane, the 2012 Swiss International Amateur, and the 2013 European Nations Cup. The performance helped him become the best French amateur in 2013 and then ranked among the top 10 amateurs in Europe and worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrien Saddier (@adriensaddier)

After being the top name on the amateur circuit, he transitioned to becoming a professional. But it wasn’t the easiest for him to become a pro.

Saddier’s professional journey

When he embarked on his professional journey in 2013, the French professional was expected to maintain the momentum of outstanding performance. Although he earned his European Tour card through Q-School for the first year, his performance soon declined. In 2014, the golfer got derailed due to his shoulder injury, which pushed him down to 127th spot in the Race to Dubai standings. The result cost him his European Tour card just after earning it.

The golfer was then forced to join the Challenge Tour. But despite the setback, the golfer took it as an opportunity and refined his game. After a year on the Challenge Tour, the golfer finally clinched his first professional title at the 2016 Fred Olsen Challenge de España. He finished 24 under par for his first win. However, despite the win, the golfer was placed 17th on the Order of Merit. A few spot differences left him out of the automatic promotion spot to the European Tour.

However, he made a strong comeback in 2017 with three runner-up finishes and closed the season in 13th position. The result of that was his re-entry into the DP World Tour for the 2018 season. Although he faced struggles with his performance from 2019 to 2023, he achieved mixed results. He could only achieve 6 top-10 finishes in five years. But with learnings from the performance, the stats begin to change.

Saddier in 2024 achieved a third place and a top-10 finish, which boosted his confidence. And now, in 2025, it has been a breakthrough year for him. He won the Italian Open, scoring 14 under, 266. The win even added 585 points to his contention for the Race to Dubai. Not only that, he also achieved a third-place finish at the Porsche Singapore Classic and two top-10 finishes.

The golfer who was once left out to contend at the DP World Tour is now placed 14th on the Race to Dubai standings. He carded 20 birdies to maintain his score of 69-64-67 and 66 to win with a 2-stroke lead.

With over 3.1 million euros ($3,634,232) in earnings, the golfer has also featured at his first major this year. All thanks to his victory, which led him to it. Taking the benefit of the opportunity, the golfer finished 52nd on his debut, which was a great start. The golfer on the 2025 schedule has continued to impress with his performance. In fact, with the Irish Open second round, he is in a strong spot in second place.

Now, with the game improving, the golfer is in a great spot to increase his win, but can he do it? What are your thoughts on it? Share with us in the comments below.