Who Is Akshay Bhatia’s Caddie, John Limanti? Personal Life, Career & More About PGA Tour Bagman

For PGA Tour pro Akshay Bhatia, August might be the “it” month of his 2025 season. Currently playing at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Akshay Bhatia got off to a hot start in the first group. He scored 4-under on the first nine holes, putting him out in front at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It’s early days in the tournament, but this awesome start gives Bhatia a good chance to jump up from his 45th place in the three-event Play-offs and us to understand the man behind his solid gameplay.

The man behind Akshay Bhatia’s strong gameplay is John Limanti. Limanti has been working with Bhatia since mid-2024. He has been caddying for over 15 years, and he has an impressive roster of PGA and LPGA Tour stars whom he has worked with over the years.

Limanti’s list includes Adam Scott, Kyung Kim, Chris Kirk, Aaron Baddeley, Chris Stroud, Brendon Todd, Aron Price, Kyle Stanley, Cliff Kresge, and most recently Keith Mitchell.

