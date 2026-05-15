Who Is Aldrich Potgieter’s Caddie in 2026? PGA Tour Bagman’s Personal Life, Career and More Explored

The leaderboard at Aronimink Golf Club surprised most golf fans. A 21-year-old South African, playing in his first PGA Championship, shot a 3-under 67 in the opening round to tie Scottie Scheffler for the clubhouse lead. He became the youngest player to share the PGA Championship lead since Sergio Garcia in 1999. Aldrich Potgieter handled Donald Ross’s tough greens, picked the right lines on six holes, and made things tough for the rest of the field. But what viewers rarely saw was the man walking alongside him, reading slopes, checking yardages, and keeping things calm.

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That man is Luke Hopkins. Most golf fans probably don’t know who he is.

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Who is Aldrich Potgieter’s caddie, and what is Luke Hopkins’ background in golf?

Luke Hopkins joined Potgieter as a caddie in early 2026, as confirmed by official Masters and PGA Tour records. The timing was significant. Potgieter was entering his first full season on Tour after winning the 2025 Rocket Classic, a result built on discipline and preparation as much as talent. Hopkins was not a stopgap. He brought the experience and stability required for a player looking to establish himself at the highest level.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren U.S. Open – Second Round Jun 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Aldrich Potgieter putts on the 7th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Los Angeles California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20230616_ads_ma1_061

Hopkins did not come up as a traditional caddie. He was a competitive golfer, playing for Clemson University from 2006 to 2010 alongside future PGA Tour players like Ben Martin, Kyle Stanley, and Sam Saunders. Under coach Larry Penley, he developed not just technical skill but the competitive edge needed to succeed against top-level opponents.

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Hopkins won the 2007 South Carolina Amateur by seven shots, finishing at 12-under. He was the first Clemson player to win since D.J. Trahan in 2002. He held a five-shot lead into the final round and closed with a 71, showing he could handle pressure. After college, he played professionally on the SwingThought Tour, competing with other former collegiate players for a spot at the next level.

His philosophy during that period was clear-eyed in ways that matter later:

“I carried my work badge on my golf bag every round for a long time to remind myself I was PLAYING a sport and not working one. It made it much more fun.”

That approach—competing freely and staying grounded—translates directly to his work as a caddie now.

Before looking at what Hopkins adds to Potgieter’s team, it is important to understand his move from playing professional golf to becoming a caddie.

Luke Hopkins’ caddying career and the shot that defined him at TPC Sawgrass

Hopkins left professional play and became a caddie, carrying forward the experience from his competitive years. His first significant PGA Tour role was with Ben Martin, a former Clemson teammate, where their established trust was an asset. Since then, Hopkins has worked with other players on Tour, building a record across several seasons at the top level.

A defining moment for Hopkins came at TPC Sawgrass during the 2023 Players Championship caddie contest. Facing the 17th hole with challenging wind, he used an 8-iron and landed the ball four feet seven inches from the pin, outperforming over 100 competitors. Notably, he had predicted that exact distance to friends the night before. The result was confirmed by ShotLink, underlining both his skill and focus.

Hopkins explained his approach in straightforward terms, though it is rarely executed as consistently as it sounds.

“I forget who said it first and made it famous, but it really is ‘aim small, miss small.’ Pick your target, commit to it and forget it. This ball needs to go to this target. You can’t think about what happens if it goes in the water, because on that hole, it could go in the water in all kinds of ways.”

When Aldrich Potgieter hired Luke Hopkins and how their 2026 partnership has performed

Potgieter’s caddie history shows how quickly he has moved through the ranks. Christiaan Maas was on the bag at the 2022 Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham. In his early professional years, Jake Roos, a six-time Sunshine Tour winner, took over and helped Potgieter to a T2 finish at the 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Rance De Grussa, who has caddied for Minjee Lee and Jason Scrivener, was on the bag for Potgieter’s 2025 Rocket Classic win in Detroit. Hopkins joined in early 2026, at the same time Potgieter lost 35 pounds in the offseason and switched all his equipment to PXG. This change was tracked closely before the season began.

Results have varied, as is common in a development year, but there have been clear highlights. Potgieter finished solo fifth at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera with a 15-under score, marking an early milestone. He followed with a T14 at the Cadillac Championship and a T21 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. At Aronimink, his opening 67 was the standout performance of the season, especially given the difficulty of the course for players like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. This round was built on solid green reading and patience.

Strong caddie-player partnerships are often evident in decisions made under pressure and in consistency when the situation becomes difficult. Hopkins brings experience as a competitive golfer and Tour caddie, including moments where his judgment has been proven accurate. For Potgieter, this combination of experience and composure could be more important than any single statistic.