Who Is Alex Fitzpatrick’s Girlfriend, Rachel Kuehn? Career, Personal Life, Ethnicity & More About PGA Tour WAG

Alex Fitzpatrick is already part of a well-known golfing family. Still, the person who challenges him most isn’t another Fitzpatrick. It’s Rachel Kuehn, his girlfriend, a former World No. 4 amateur, and one of the smartest competitors in women’s golf.

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She has quietly supported him since the summer of 2023. Golf didn’t just bring them together; it’s the foundation of their relationship. Rachel’s mother played in the US Women’s Open while eight months pregnant, and her grandfather played for Venezuela at the 1958 Eisenhower Trophy. Rachel Kuehn grew up with the game as part of her family.

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“I’m not sure what she’s doing with me,” Alex admitted on Netflix’s Full Swing Season 2. “I’m pretty lucky.”

Kuehn joined Wake Forest in 2019 with three NCISAA Division II state golf titles, a state tennis championship, and a family legacy already established. Her mother, Brenda Corrie-Kuehn, is a Hall of Fame golfer at Wake Forest and a two-time US Women’s Mid-Amateur medalist who clinched the winning point for Team USA at the 1998 Curtis Cup. Her grandfather, Jack Corrie competed in golf and basketball at MIT. Her father, Eric, and two uncles played Division I baseball.

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Alex arrived at Wake Forest a year earlier, competing on the men’s team with Cam Young. He and Kuehn met at a golf event in November 2020. Their relationship, built on shared experience in collegiate golf, became public in the summer of 2023.

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“The first time I met him, there was just something about the way he carried himself,” Rachel said on Full Swing. “We kind of started talking, and three years down the road here we are.”

Both grew up following in the footsteps of family members who set high standards. That common ground shaped their relationship beyond the game. The clearest expression of their dynamic came at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, when Alex set down his DP World Tour schedule and picked up her bag. Fitzpatrick had history on the bag, having caddied for his brother Matt, but caddying for Kuehn carried a different kind of pressure, as he noted in an interview with Amanda Balionis.

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“It’s worse caddying for her because I’ll get a little abused if I do something wrong,” he said.

The result was a T8 finish. That partnership on the course is the clearest lens into how seriously both take the game and each other.

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Rachel Kuehn’s golf career: From Curtis Cup Hero to the professional ranks

Kuehn’s amateur record speaks for itself. She was named ACC Player of the Year in both 2022 and 2023. She delivered the winning point for Team USA at the 2021 Curtis Cup against Scotland’s Louise Duncan and did it again in 2022, closing out Caleb McGinty 2&1.

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She won silver at the 2022 Espirito Santo Trophy with Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang. In 2023, she helped Wake Forest win the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship.

In late 2024, Kuehn turned professional. She earned her Epson Tour card through the LPGA Q-Series and completed her rookie season in 2025, making 20 starts and finishing 26th in the points standings. Alex, meanwhile, claimed his first DP World Tour title at the Hero Indian Open in March 2026, overcoming a six-shot deficit to win by two strokes. Two careers, building in parallel, on their own timelines.