Who Is Alex Smalley’s Mother? Everything You Need to Know About Maria Smalley

After turning pro in 2019, Alex Smalley’s rise on the PGA Tour has been decent at best. Since he started playing regularly on the PGA Tour, he has made the 50-60% cuts, but that appears to be changing in 2026. Of the 13 starts he had this season, he missed the cut only at the Farmers Insurance Open 2026. In his last 7 events, starting with the Players Championship, Smalley finished in the top 25 6 times. Pleasantly, there’s a story of the strong support system hidden here, the one he has had ever since he first held a golf club in his hands.

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Who is Alex Smalley’s mother, Maria Smalley?

Alex Smalley was born on October 21, 1996, to Maria and Terry Smalley. Maria Smallet is a chemist with a Ph.D. She earned her doctorate from Duke University, the institution where Smalley played his college golf. Maria Smalley worked as an analytical chemist early in her career. Her son knew what he wanted in life. He started playing golf when he was 9 and soon had his eyes on the PGA Tour.

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So, after leaving her job as a chemist, she started focusing on her son’s dream, which has now become his career. Since then, she has been his caddie, manager, and everything else until Alex Smalley hired a veteran as his caddie. In fact, the PGA Tour gave her the title of “momager.” She even caddied for him during the early events of his PGA Tour career, including the 2021 John Deere Classic.

Who is Alex Smalley’s father, Terry Smalley?

Terry Smalley is a golf fan who is reportedly a single-digit handicapper. He is also a scholar who works as a biochemistry professor. Although it is not publicly known where he teaches, it won’t be a surprise if he also teaches at Duke University, given the family’s affiliation with the university. His wife, his son, and his daughter, Katie Smalley, have all studied at Duke University.

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Imago AP Photo/George Walker IV

Like Maria, Terry Smalley also caddied for Alex. But his caddying was limited to junior and amateur years. He used to walk the course with Alex Smalley’s bag right till the time he made the jump to professional golf. Even today, Terry Smalley and his wife regularly come to the course to watch their son play. But unlike Maria Smalley, who also takes on the role of her son’s manager, Terry maintains a low profile.

What is Alex Smalley’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Alex Smalley and his parents are American. He is a native of Rochester, New York. Reports identify his family as white Americans of European descent. However, there is no public record of their ethnicity.

Inside Alex Smalley’s relationship with his parents

Alex Smalley shares a very good relationship with his parents. His mother is especially very supportive of his game. She has been recording his match data from his senior year in high school. It all started when a coach introduced her to the application Shots to Hole. From that day, she has been recording everything, from scores and club selection to wind direction and distance to the flag. In fact, she also takes video of all his shots on her iPhone.

“I do his business stuff, I do his stats. That’s what I do when I’m texting all the time on the course,” she said at the 2023 John Deere Classic. “It helps to keep me focused so my head’s not racing and I’m not just going crazy. Gives me something to do.”

She said that sometimes it is funny when his coach asks her if she has Alex Smalley’s videos from 5 years ago, and she says yes. Alex Smalley, by contrast, has described her presence on the PGA Tour in understated terms.

“She’s a mom, right?” he said. “Any mom is going to get excited. She’s been on the highs with me and on the lows.”

He balances the excitement his other brings to the course.

She said that she gets emotional watching him play from time to time. For instance, she started crying while walking down the 16th at the 2022 Scottish Open. While Maria Smalley’s emotional investment and hands-on role have made her a familiar presence around Alex Smalley’s career, Terry Smalley’s steady support has been just as important behind the scenes. Together, his parents have remained a constant part of his journey that is starting to take shape now.