Who Is Alison Lee’s Boyfriend? All About His Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

When Alison Lee returned to competitive golf after having her son Levi in April 2025, she openly admitted there were days she would go hit balls and cry. Getting through that period, she said, came down to having the right support at home. That support comes from her boyfriend, Trey Kidd. Here is a closer look at who Kidd is and what he does away from the fairway.

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Who is Trey Kidd? Alison Lee’s Boyfriend

Trey Kidd is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based investor who serves as principal at Arcturus Venture, a single-family office making direct investments into early-stage companies in transportation and logistics, with a particular focus on freight technology. He has held the role since 2021. He has simultaneously served as principal at LFFO since 2023.

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Beyond Arcturus, Kidd sits as an investor and board observer at multiple portfolio companies, including Emerge, MyCarrier, and EDRAY Collaborative Port Logistics, all since 2021. Before his venture career, he worked at Raymond James and RBC Capital Markets. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance with a focus on investment analysis and corporate finance from Colorado State University.

What makes Kidd particularly compelling in the context of golf is that he is not just a spectator. A former NCAA Men’s Golf athlete at Colorado State, Kidd competed in the 2024 Grass League Championship alongside Alison Lee, representing the Michigan Auto Aces. The pair finished second, with a score of -19. He also played the Grass Clippings Open that year, finishing T54.

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However, the real story between Kidd and Lee did not start on a golf course.

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The relationship timeline of Alison Lee and Trey Kidd

Alison Lee and Trey Kidd were introduced through a mutual friend around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. What began during one of the most unusual periods in recent history quietly grew into a serious relationship.

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In March 2025, Lee announced on Instagram that she and Kidd were expecting their first child, a boy. Their son, Levi, was born on April 25, 2025, and Lee shared the news with a simple post: “4/25/25.”

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The arrival of Levi brought real changes to how Alison Lee approached her return to competitive golf. Speaking in an interview shared by the PIF Global Series, she was candid about how difficult the transition was.

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“When I first came back, some days I would go hit balls, and I would just cry. And there are days when I really don’t want to go practice, but I really push myself to get out there. And it’s been a really hard balance because if I’m at home, I feel like I’m not practicing enough. I’m not preparing enough,” she said.

She also acknowledged the guilt that came from the other side: “At the same time, you know, I feel like I’m not being a good mom. So, it’s just been tough.”

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In navigating that pressure, Kidd’s support has been a consistent factor. Speaking to Golf Monthly in late 2025, Lee credited the help she had at home as essential.

“Having help has been huge,” she said. “You can’t do everything alone.”

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That same year in August, they marked Levi’s 100-day milestone with a traditional Korean Baek-il ceremony. Lee made sure to share the moment with everyone, sharing photos on her Instagram of the three of them together.

The couple also finds time to be together and takes full advantage of every minute. This year, in January, Alison Lee posted a photo with Kidd from their vacation. Although the place wasn’t mentioned, one follower commented that it looked like Oahu, a nod to Lee’s Hawaiian roots since she grew up in Honolulu.

That family presence has also started showing up on tours, too. Kidd brought Levi to the 14th hole at the Chevron Championship earlier this year, Lee’s first major since giving birth. Levi spotted a golf ball and shouted, “Ball!”

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From meeting in a pandemic to raising a 1-year-old while playing at the highest level, Lee and Kidd have built something that goes beyond the golf course.