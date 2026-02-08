Who Is Amanda Balionis’ Boyfriend? All About CBS Reporter’s Life Partner Explored

Amanda Balionis has spent years asking the questions. Now, fans can’t stop asking one question about her. After months of whispers and social media breadcrumbs, there’s a lot of relentless curiosity around her personal life. As 2025 closed, Balionis’ Instagram account featured a few posts hinting that she had entered a new relationship. Here’s how her love life reached this turning point.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Amanda Balionis’ boyfriend?

Amanda Balionis’ boyfriend is Peter Engen. She confirmed her relationship publicly on an Instagram story, writing, “To another year of looking at each other like this 😍🥹.” The story featured the CBS reporter wrapped in an embrace with her boyfriend.

Her beau also uploaded an Instagram story, making it official from both ends. “This past year brought the best surprise yet, @balionis,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engen has been a luxury real estate agent based in Nantucket, Massachusetts, with Lee Real Estate since 2018. Besides that, Peter Engen is also a professional skier. He attended Saint Michael’s College to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Management, General.

After completing college in 2012, he began working as a sales and promotions agent at Lucky Dog Vodka. Then he worked as a manager at the Straight Wharf Restaurant from May 2014 to October 2021. However, he had already started as a real estate agent with Lee Real Estate in April 2018. After October 2021, he focused solely on the real estate profession.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Amanda Balionis and Peter Engen’s relationship timeline

Balionis married former NFL quarterback and coach Bryn Renner on March 12, 2022, after a 2021 beach proposal. However, after three years together, divorce rumors started flying in February 2024. Amanda Balionis appeared without her wedding ring and reverted to her maiden name professionally by March. Renner also deleted their Instagram photos. Both have moved on, and the CBS reporter’s relationship timeline falls around the time Renner got engaged to lacrosse coach Mary Claire Byrne in August 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is not publicly known when the two started dating, they first appeared together on Balionis’ Instagram in mid-August. It was an Instagram story, where she is in a jeep with Peter Engen.

“@peterengen making my high school Jeep Wrangler dreams come true 😂,” she wrote in the story featuring the two on a Jeep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since then, Engen has become a regular in Balionis’ Instagram stories and posts. On September 18, 2025, she uploaded a post with the caption, “California is always a good idea ❤️ 🌊 🍷 ⛳️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Balionis (@balionis) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a carousel post featuring the two on the 5th slide. They were enjoying themselves at Pebble Beach.

After that, he also appeared on her posts from November 12, 2025, December 2, 2025, December 23, 2025, and January 12, 2026. They even spent the holidays together, as confirmed by Balionis’ December 23, 2025, post. She captioned the post, “Holiday Spirit Level: Advanced 🎄.” Engen featured in a couple of slides, one of them being in front of the Christmas tree. Balionis was sitting alongside him, as the two posed for a holiday snap.

Peter Engen’s appearance in her account has increased this year. In the January 12, 2026, carousel post, Peter Engen featured in five slides. These were images from the time the two vacationed in Cabo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were also together celebrating the Puppies & Golf’s annual Block Party in San Diego. Puppies & Golf hosts its annual Block Party in San Diego as a key fundraiser for the nonprofit. It features dog adoption, golf activities, and auctions at Mavericks Beach Club.

Amanda Balionis’ relationship with Peter Engen reflects a fresh chapter that has gradually unfolded in plain sight. While she continues to focus on her career, these glimpses confirm that her life away from the sidelines has gained new momentum.