Who Is Andrew Putnam’s Wife, Tawny Putnam? Her Lifestyle, Career, Interests & More

Andrew Putnam’s journey has been nothing but inspiring. Before he became a PGA Tour player, he was teeing up at Pepperdine University, where he was a three-time All-American and one of the top amateur golfers in the U.S. He turned pro in 2011, and like many other players, he had to earn his spot. His big victory came in 2014 when he won the WNB Golf Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour. That particular win helped him get the PGA Tour card. But the road wasn’t all smooth.

His debut season on the PGA Tour in 2014–15 didn’t quite click; he tried a lot, but his performance was picking up the pace, and he lost his card. Still, Putnam stayed patient and rebuilt his game. And the coin flipped in 2017; he returned to form with another win on the Korn Ferry Tour, and by 2018, he claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship. It was a turning point that proved he had what it takes to compete and win at the highest level. His journey has its ups and downs, but he was not alone; he had his backbone, his wife.

Andrew Putnam’s wife is the pillar behind his success

In a sport where focus and consistency mean everything, Andrew Putnam credits a big part of his success to the person who’s always been in his corner: his wife, Tawny Frans Putnam. The two met in 2016 through mutual friends, and after a few missed connections, their first date quickly turned into something more.

A year later, they were engaged during a hike in Arizona, and by August 2017, after the wedding, he posted on his Instagram, “This is what winning looks like! Got to marry my dream girl last Saturday, and we couldn’t be happier!” Their wedding destination holds a special place in Andrew’s heart, as it took place at the Tacoma Golf & Country Club in Lakewood, Washington, which is the club he has been a part of for 10 years, and it was in his hometown. But what about Tawny’s hometown?

Tawny grew up in Grand Forks, North Dakota; she’s the kind of support that doesn’t make a lot of noise but means everything. She often travels with him to tournaments, showing up exactly when he needs her and grounding him when the pressure is at its highest. “It was awesome. It was about as good as it can get, winning down there, and then her surprising me. It was cool,” Andrew shared with the PGA Tour. In 2017, Tawny surprised him in Panama just before a crucial tournament. Andrew went on to win and later said that her surprise visit was one of the most meaningful moments of his career.

Whether it’s celebrating a win or weathering tough stretches, Tawny has been part of the journey. They don’t just share life, but they share values. She’s also involved in community efforts with Andrew, including working to make golf more accessible to kids from underserved backgrounds. That kind of shared purpose has made their bond even stronger. But apart from being a supportive wife, she has an ambitious career and a pretty interesting lifestyle.

Tawny’s career and personal life

After graduating with a degree in communication from Eastern Washington University, Tawny kicked off her career in sales, working with companies like Mountain West Medical and DePuy Mitek. She later took on roles in customer relations at golf courses like Cheney’s Fairways and Grayhawk Golf Club. But over time, Tawny’s path began to shift as she leaned more into her personal passions. But over time, Tawny’s path began to shift as she leaned more into her passions.

She moved her career from corporate into wellness, eventually becoming a certified Holy Yoga instructor in April 2018. She shared the news on Instagram with a smile, writing, “Excited to officially say I am now a certified Holy Yoga Instructor!” Andrew also celebrated the milestone with a proud comment: “Proud of my wife @ta_wny for getting Holy Yoga certified! She’s got a gift and a heart for helping and encouraging women to experience God’s presence!” She often leads sessions for fellow PGA Tour families, providing a space for relaxation and mindfulness amidst the hustle of tournament life. And outside of yoga, she’s all about adventure.

Tawny and Andrew share a love for hiking, biking, and even scuba diving, something she introduced him to. From relaxing getaways in Maui to underwater explorations in the Bahamas, travel and nature are a big part of her lifestyle. Not only this, she has been involved with several nonprofits over the years, including Phoenix Children’s Hospital and the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation. She also plays a lead role in organizing the PGA Tour Wives Golf Classic, which raises money for charities supporting women and children.

These days, she’s balancing all of that with being a mom of two. Her days may be busy, but whether it’s family, wellness, or community work,. Tawny brings the same quiet strength and purpose that make her such a strong partner to Andrew, both on and off the course.