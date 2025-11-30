Who Is Anthony Quayle? Ethnicity, Lifestyle, Career & More About PGA Pro

Anthony Quayle is a name that might not yet be familiar or ring a bell to many, but in Australian golf circles, he’s quietly making waves. Hailing from Australia, he has been steadily building a career on home soil and international tours with flashes of brilliance. With multiple top finishes, a major debut at St Andrews, and a growing presence on the DP World Tour, Quayle’s journey is one worth following.

Anthony Quayle’s Journey

Anthony Quayle was born in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, on 25th August 1994, and he was raised in Nhulunbuy in the Northern Territory. He later moved near Brisbane to pursue his education at the Hills International College and eventually spent the recent part of his life on the Gold Coast. That’s where he honed his golfing skills and laid out a foundation for his professional career.

Quayle showed early promise as an amateur, finishing runner-up at the 2013 Queensland Stroke Play & Amateur Championship and claiming titles at the 2015 Tasmanian Open and the Pacific Northwest Amateur in the U.S. By 2016, he had reached the semi-finals of the Australian Amateur and narrowly lost a playoff at the Papua New Guinea Open. With grit and consistency, Quayle was able to achieve a ranking as high as 34th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and second in Australia’s men’s rankings.

He then turned professional in January 2017 and joined the PGA Tour of Australasia, where he quickly showed promise. His rookie season highlight came with a 3rd-place finish at the 2017 SP Brewery PNG Golf Open, signaling a player on the rise. Then, in 2018, Quayle joined the Japan Golf Tour, where he continued to play until last year. There, with a few runner-up finishes at the Crown (2018) and at the Fiji International, he rose into the top 250 on the OWGR.

Anthony Quayle then finally broke through in 2020 when he won his first title at the 2020 Isuzu Queensland Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Then, two years later, he earned his second career title at the 2022 Queensland PGA Championship with a score of 12-under par. He hasn’t had a victory since then but has had standout seasons with his stellar play.

Last year, he finished tied for third at the BMW Australian PGA Championship and a solo third at the Victorian PGA Championship. In fact, he would have had a chance to win at the Victorian PGA, but he suffered a seven-shot penalty in the first round at Moonah Links. He was six-under-par for his round but signed for a 73 because he mistakenly took preferred lies on several holes when it was just assigned for one hole (on the 3rd).

After that, Anthony Quayle had multiple top-10 finishes that ultimately earned him a DP World Tour card for 2026. He posted this update in March via his Instagram. “15 weeks, 8 top 5’s, 7 penalty strokes, 5 OOM, 3 top 3’s, 1 broken rib & 1 @dpworldtour card ✅” In fact, he was even sidelined for a couple of months due to an injury that occurred in the gym earlier this year, but when he came back in September, he had another top-10 finish in Darwin.

Following that, Quayle took part in the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, where he finished tied for 123rd. But that wasn’t his first time at St. Andrews. It was familiar territory for him as he played in the 2022 Open Championship, which was his major debut. And he didn’t disappoint. In fact, he had a stellar tied 15th finish at the event.

With time, Quayle has proven that he can compete on golf’s biggest stages, and he has done so well for himself that his home club decided to host a tournament in his name earlier this year.

Anthony Quayle’s Legacy Celebrated at Home

Early in September, Anthony Quayle was honored with a tournament at his home course, Gove Country Golf Club (Sanctuary Cove), with the inaugural 2025 Anthony Quayle Cup. “A real full circle moment being back in Gove for the 2025 Anthony Quayle Cup,” Quayle shared via Instagram, posing with several junior golfers.

He reflected on the event that brought together over 50 players for the main competition and more than 25 juniors for a special clinic that he hosted the day before. The tournament was not just a competition but a celebration of his journey and the club’s commitment to honoring him and fostering junior and amateur golf.

The PGA Tour of Australasia also highlighted the event on social media, noting, “Inspiring the next generation 🤩 Great to see Anthony Quayle back where it all began at Gove Country Golf Club, hosting the Anthony Quayle Cup and leading a junior clinic for aspiring young golfers. A proud full-circle moment as one of our own gives back to the grassroots of the game.” The event emphasized Quayle’s dedication to nurturing future talent while celebrating the milestones of his own remarkable career.