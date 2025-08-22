Who Is Aphrodite Deng? Canadian Amateur’s Lifestyle, Career & More

Back in 2021, Megha Ganne created history with her lead in the first round of the US Women’s Open. She achieved that feat after 15 years being an amateur. But now, four years after that, Aphrodite Deng is turning heads with her exceptional quality of golf. The Canadian amateur is making a mark in the golf world with her performance at the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open. But despite the grand performance, very little is known about the amateur. So scroll down to know everything about the 15-year-old who fired a 5-under 65 round to match the lead.

Aphrodite Deng’s early life and background

Deng was born on February 20, 2010, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. But the family soon moved to Montreal and then to New Jersey, US. The golfer representing Canada has been staying in America since then. Though there is no information about her parents, the relocation was due to her father’s work. In fact, the role of her parents in her golfing journey has been immense. Sharing about that, she has posted on her 13th birthday where she wrote, “Officially 13! Thanks to my dad and my mom for every moment.” However, as per multiple reports, it has been confirmed that her parents carry Chinese lineage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aphrodite Deng (@aphrodite_deng) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

According to the ICL Academy’s claim in a press release, Deng is in the ICL Academy and will graduate in 2028. However, by earning a name through her game in 2023, she found herself placed on Team Canada-NextGen for 2024-25. But with increasing titles with each passing year, there is no hope of leaving the team anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Aphrodite Deng’s golf journey

Initially in 2023, she quickly emerged as one of the top names in the junior golf world. She clinched her first AJGA title at the Moon Golf Junior All-Star in April 2023. Deng shot a round of 6 under, a one-stroke lead over Marley Pedrique. Further, she won the Rolex Tournament of Champions as well and began her journey to be among the top names at the amateur golf level.

After two wins in 2023, the Canadian amateur started turning heads with her performance. In 2024, she first recorded a third-place finish at the Orlando Women’s International Amateur. But that close finish helped her with the learning that fueled her wins later. After the close finish, she won two back-to-back events, including the NJ Jr. Girls Championship and the Nelly Invitational. Further that year, she recorded three top-5 finishes, including a runner-up at the World Junior Girls Championship.

The year turned out to be great to find a slot in Team Canada- NextGen. But interestingly, that wasn’t the breakout year for the golfer, as in 2025, she left everyone amazed with her performance. First, she won the Junior Invitational and then became a medalist at the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup North America.

However, till that time, she was competing with the same age group golfer. But what made her stand out was the next victory at the Mizuho Americas Open, playing alongside the former World No. 1, Nelly Korda. The win at the junior level opened future opportunities. She got exemptions for the US Girls Junior Championship, the 2026 US Women’s Open, the 2025 and 2026 US Women’s Amateur as well.

Talking about her exceptional talent, Jeff MacDonald, head coach, Team Canada NextGen Girls, said, “Aphrodite is a very talented player who came to the program with great family support and quite a few wins at a young age. She is incredibly hard-working and disciplined. This is a huge win for her and the program. I am very happy for Aphrodite and her family.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Proving the coach’s claim right, she later claimed the 76th US Girls’ Junior Championship and etched her name in the history books. She defeated Xington Chen of Singapore to become the first Canadian to win the title in tournament history. Speaking of her achievements, Deng said, “It really means a lot. I just can’t believe that I won.”

Following the great achievement at an early age, she has continued to match the feat of Lydia Ko, who earned her LPGA Tour status at the age of 15. With the ongoing CPKC Women’s Open, if she continues to lead, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her achieve greatness at the professional level, too. What are your thoughts on the young golfer’s career? Let us know in the comments below.